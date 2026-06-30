Learn From Rihanna’s Business Success — Use Marketing Orchestration Tools To Create Personalized, Inclusive Campaigns

Unsplash.com royalty-free image #UcZcsHSp8o4, ” uploaded by Christina @ wocintechchat.com (https://unsplash.com/@wocintechchat), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/UcZcsHSp8o4 on February 4th, 2022. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License Marketing orchestration is about more than just using buzzwords to create a modern advertising strategy. It involves seamlessly combining many different types of platforms and data to create a cohesive plan that can better reach customers in your target market. Rihanna’s iconic brand is one of the best examples of marketing orchestration in today’s diverse economy. As of late 2025, Essence reports that singer-turned-entrepreneur Rihanna boasts not one, but two billion-dollar brands. Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty combined make up a staggering market share of approximately $3 billion. But how did she do it? The answer is simple: marketing orchestration. This budding tool has taken the world by storm, and brands such as Rihanna’s have harnessed it effectively to bring their marketing strategies to full potential. RELATED CONTENT: See Rihanna’s Cheeky Wardrobe Mishap That Nearly Stole A$AP Rocky’s Thunder At NYFW Show What Is Marketing Orchestration? Marketing orchestration is the process of combining every element of the customer experience to create a cohesive marketing campaign. Some of the key interactions that contribute to marketing orchestration include: Emails

Social media content

Website clicks What Are the Four Pillars of Marketing? Marketing isn’t as simple as coming up with a logo and slapping it onto your brand name. You need to understand the main elements of marketing to develop a successful strategy that includes marketing orchestration. The four pillars of marketing often include: Product: What you are selling, whether it is a physical product or a service

What you are selling, whether it is a physical product or a service Price: How much do you sell the product to customers for

How much do you sell the product to customers for Place: This refers to both where you sell your product and how it gets to the customer (in-person, shipping, et cetera)

This refers to both where you sell your product and how it gets to the customer (in-person, shipping, et cetera) Promotion: How the product is advertised and any special deals associated with it

How Have Rihanna’s Brands Found Success? Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty After building a successful career as a singer and entertainer, Rihanna decided to take a hiatus from the music industry and build product lines in makeup and lingerie. The standout feature of her two brands, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, is inclusivity. Rihanna’s marketing orchestration involves incorporating inclusivity into every aspect of her business. Marketing campaigns for lingerie feature models with various skin tones and sizes. Disabled individuals are also included, providing a realistic image of what the clothing looks like on all types of bodies. A wide array of shades makes her makeup line available to all skin types, and inclusive advertising displays how the products work for shades from porcelain white to beautiful, rich ebony. How Marketing Orchestration Can Improve Your Advertising Campaigns Once you understand the meaning of marketing orchestration, you must apply it correctly to your strategy to fully reap the benefits. Here are some of the biggest advantages of using marketing orchestration for your business. Save Time and Resources With Marketing Automation Automating your marketing allows you to focus on other aspects of your business that require more personal involvement. You will save both time and money by freeing up resources. Improve Every Customer Relationship Forming a plan to improve customer relationships can be difficult when you have a large target demographic. Marketing orchestration will pull valuable information and help you determine ideal advertising content that appeals to a wide range of people.