From Oprah To Kevin Hart: Black Celebrities Entrepreneurs You Should Learn Innovative Marketing From

Pexels.com royalty-free image #7971364, uploaded by user Darlene Alderson, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-group-of-people-having-a-meeting-7971364/ on June 25th, 2026. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License Some of your most successful Black celebrities, from Oprah to Daymond Dash, have built thriving empires as much from innovative marketing as from their talent and drive. Boldly displaying inclusivity helped Rihanna become a billionaire make-up queen, while Tyler Perry’s early days of success started with word-of-mouth praise on the “chitling circuit” in churches, which kept him directly connected to the consumer. One common theme with most of them is maintaining ownership and authenticity. According to Adobe, AI-driven marketing should reach $107 billion by 2028. While AI can make marketing more streamlined and easier to scale, without solid content, it can lack an emotional connection with audiences. Ironically, your most influential Black celebrities were able to connect with fans by having access to the simplest technology, such as email. RELATED CONTENT: Economic Warfare? Black Women Entrepreneurs Navigate Trump-Era Economic Turbulence With High-Stakes Setbacks

Who Are Some Black Celebrities Who’ve Mastered Innovative Marketing? Several Black celebrities have understood they had to move differently to achieve access. A few on the list have even become billionaires because of their innovative marketing strategies and relentless drive. Oprah Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty Oprah mastered brand consistency across channels from her TV show to her print magazine and TV networks. She focused on trying to make an authentic connection with her audience, which she displayed by being open about painful personal topics, such as her childhood abuse and weight issues. Oprah quickly understood the impact of her suggestions to help market others. Making the “Oprah’s Favorite Things” or “Oprah’s Book Club” list could mean quickly selling out stock.

Rihanna Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty For the Bajan star, the word inclusion wasn’t just a talking point, but a foundational pillar of her business “Umbrella.” She launched her brand of an unprecedented 40 shades of foundation, ensuring something for all women. The inclusive marketing didn’t stop there, as when she shifted into lingerie, she also boldly featured models of all: Clothing sizes

Ethnicities

Gender identities In other words, her fashion shows and branding became what America’s Next Top Model could’ve been, but wasn’t. Her marketing approaches showcase her personality with personal tutorials she makes for her customers.

Tyler Perry Source: Prime Video / Prime Video The production value in a lot of Perry’s TV and film work has often been the butt of jokes, thanks to the bad wigs and similar-looking sets. However, the writer, director, and producer has made it clear that he likes to save money and doing so has helped him own his supply chain. Not having a massive budget didn’t stop him from building his fan base of mostly Black women, particularly churchgoers, since he would chat with them at the end of the play. He toured his plays for years and built a massive mailing list during these chats before making “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” outside the Hollywood studio system. The list eventually grew to 800,000, according to Variety. By not relying on Hollywood, he controls every aspect of his production, maintaining full ownership of all his master recordings and catalog, which allows him to capitalize on long-term syndication. Now, he owns his own film studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin Hart Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty Before getting into the crosshairs of many fans after his recent controversial Netflix roast, Hart has been praised for his marketing genius. He began self-funding his own concert films to prove he could sell out venues. After every show early in his career, he smartly collected his fans’ email addresses for direct digital marketing to them; no middleman needed. According to Brand Knew Magazine, he kept fans in the loop about upcoming stand-up venues by getting their email addresses and giving them a flyer with his photo, “Something to stay in their heads and be remembered for when I came back,” Hart remarked. His company, Hartbeat Productions, manages his social media channels, not an external company. It helps to keep his message personal and decide how to collaborate with other celebs with millions of followers. Hart has outright owned the rights to his comedy material on television, film, and digital platforms until a recent mega deal that has altered ownership while increasing reach. As of January 2026, the comedian signed a strategic partnership deal to become a shareholder with Authentic Brands, which allows them to co-own and manage the Hart Brand for expansion into new areas, such as consumer products. What Are Some Takeaways from this Innovative Marketing? While you can streamline work and a marketing campaign with advanced technology such as AI GTM, you need more than that for success. A common theme among these Black celebrities is ownership and authenticity. Many avoided following the typical Hollywood formula to build careers. Now, they all either have 100% or at least shared ownership in their companies, ensuring something to pass down to heirs and continuing to be a major decision-maker in their brands.