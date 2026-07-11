Nolan Wells Isn’t The First — 10 Young Black Lives Lost That Left Families Fighting For Answers

Mississippi authorities say they don’t see signs of foul play in Nolan Wells’ death. While local authorities initially believed Wells accidentally drowned and said they found no immediate signs of foul play, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News on July 7 that the group Wells traveled with returned to the mainland without him. “They went back without Nolan,” Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said. “From what we understand, he chose to stay there.” Ben Crump says there are many “contradictions” in the state’s investigation so far.

Despite those statements, Wells’ family says there are still significant unanswered questions. They have retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, arranged for Wells’ body to be flown to Washington, D.C., for an independent autopsy, and launched their own investigation separate from local authorities, according to Crump’s interview with Linsey Davis on ABC News. “We’re trying to be very transparent because the family has some concerns about the state of Mississippi doing an investigation of the death of a young Black man where young white students may be looked at as having some culpability,” Crump explained during the interview published July 9. “When you think about the history of Mississippi? This is the state where Emmet Till was lynched.” Crump said he has already identified what he describes as “contradictions” in the investigation. Although authorities have said they have found no evidence of foul play, Crump pointed to several unresolved concerns, including a video circulating online that he appeared to confirm captured an altercation involving Wells “and somebody yelling at one another on the boat.” Crump also said a young woman who reportedly spoke with Wells on Horn Island came forward with a statement claiming that Wells returned to the boat after their conversation. However, according to Crump, Wells’ friends have provided a conflicting account of what happened before his disappearance. “The boys on the boat said, ‘No, Nolan told them he was going to stay with her.’ And so they are conflicting. She’s saying he went and got on the boat. They saying he didn’t get on the boat. So which is it? And all we know is Nolan is dead.” Crump said the family’s suspicions have intensified because, after Wells’ friends returned to the mainland without him, messages on Wells’ phone had allegedly been deleted. “That’s not adding up to them,” the attorney continued. “They’re saying they are trying to understand why they’re deleted messages and so it’s very concerning to them.” Investigators are now actively seeking more photos and videos taken of the alleged altercation on Horn Island. Crump said the Wells family doesn’t believe Nolan died of an accidental drowning because he could swim.

Deaths among Black youth are on the rise. Sadly, Wells’ death comes amid broader concerns about longstanding racial disparities affecting Black Americans. A March 2025 study published in Annals of Internal Medicine found that Black babies and children are more than twice as likely to die as white children, with the mortality gap widening since the 1950s. Researchers found that Black children died at a rate 2.15 times higher than white children throughout the 2010s. The study also found that the leading causes of excess deaths differed by age. Among children younger than five, perinatal conditions were the primary cause. For children and teens ages 5 to 19, external causes, including homicides and accidents, were the leading contributors. The disparities continue into adulthood. A study from Tulane University found that Black adults in the United States face a 59% higher risk of premature death than white adults. Homicide remains one of the leading contributors to that disparity, according to research published by KFF this year. As Wells’ family continues seeking answers, his case has joined a growing list of deaths involving young Black people that have sparked national attention, prompted public outcry, and raised serious questions about justice and accountability. Keep scrolling for nine more cases involving young Black people that have shocked the nation and fueled ongoing demands for answers. 1. Kayla Huff The 16-year-old from Moberly, Missouri, went missing on May 6, 2026, and her body was discovered in a densely wooded area within the Rudolf Bennitt Conservation Area, according to KRCGTV. Investigators uncovered a calculated plot in which multiple suspects poured motor oil into her car’s gas tank to intentionally disable it and break it down on the road, KOMU noted. Court documents revealed she was kidnapped, severely beaten, and shot to death before being dumped. Six suspects, including five adults and one minor, have been charged with crimes ranging from first-degree murder to kidnapping and evidence tampering.

2. Juliana Nzita A 16-year-old girl who had recently migrated to Charlotte, North Carolina, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, went missing on April 28, 2026. Her body was discovered on May 8, 2026, hanging from a tree on a property managed by the United House of Prayer for All People church. Local police officially ruled her death a suicide and stated they found no evidence of foul play. However, the ruling provoked widespread community distrust, public skepticism regarding scene evidence, such as a small chair found nearby—and frustration over the church’s silence.

3. To’Nea Miller The 27-year-old Michigan native was found hanging from a tree near Gwen Cherry Park in Miami, Florida, on June 18, 2026. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office quickly ruled her death a suicide and stated there was no evidence of foul play. Her family and community advocates strongly rejected this conclusion, demanding an independent autopsy. “If anybody knew my sister To’Nea Nicole, that’s the last thing she would do. She loved life too much,” Miller’s sister, Teri Miller, said during a press conference with the Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP in late June, according to NBC Miami. While online speculation suggested she was visiting for the holiday weekend, local data indicated she had been in Miami since February and was using services for the unhoused.

4. Zekevian James & Jo’Quavious Jones On July 1, 2026, the bodies of 19-year-old Zekevian James and 17-year-old Jo’Quavious Jones were discovered in a wooded area of Webster County, Georgia, near Twin Towers Road and Johnson Road, according to WTVM 9. Authorities launched a search after a family member reported one of the teenagers missing the previous day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is treating the case as an active double homicide investigation. Their families have publicly expressed frustration over a lack of information from law enforcement, and while rumors have circulated throughout the local community, no suspects or arrests have been officially announced. “Something happened Tuesday night. I don’t really know everything, I’ve heard a lot of rumors but I don’t really know. You can’t believe rumors because it’s a million of them,” Sandra James, the mother of Zekevian James, told WTVM 9 during an interview published July 3. “The hard part is I still have other children and I have to see about them. With all this, it’s just a lot — it makes you feel overwhelmed,” she added.

5. Demartravion Trey Reed The 21-year-old freshman student at Delta State University was found hanging from a tree near the campus pickleball courts in Cleveland, Mississippi, on Sept. 15, 2025. The Mississippi State Medical Examiner and local coroner ruled his death a suicide via positional hanging and noted that a preliminary examination showed no signs of physical assault or broken bones. The incident caused immediate distress on campus and sparked widespread public skepticism due to Mississippi’s history of racial lynchings. Backed by an independent foundation, Reed’s family retained attorney Ben Crump to pursue an independent autopsy, while investigative files were forwarded to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for federal review.

6. Jor’Dynn Duncan The death of 7-year-old Jor’Dynn Duncan of Bayport, Long Island, New York, has sparked a $250 million lawsuit against Suffolk County, with her biological mother alleging officials failed to protect her despite multiple warning signs. Jor’Dynn died in December 2025 after allegedly enduring months of extreme physical abuse and profound neglect. Authorities say the child suffered approximately 90 separate injuries before ultimately succumbing to a massive, untreated infection caused by sharp-force wounds. At the time of her death, she was reportedly living with her incarcerated father’s fiancée, Emily Kelly. Kelly, along with her mother and daughter, has been indicted in connection with Jor’Dynn’s murder. According to investigators, Kelly called 911 at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2025, reporting that Jor’Dynn was in cardiac arrest. Emergency responders found the child unconscious and transported her to NYU Langone Hospital-Suffolk, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined that Jor’Dynn died from a massive untreated infection caused by sharp-force injuries. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office documented approximately 90 injuries on her body, prompting a homicide investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department. According to CBS News, Portia Duncan, Jor’Dynn’s mother, and the attorneys representing her daughter’s estate announced on July 7 their intent to file a $250 million lawsuit, accusing Suffolk County officials and the school district of ignoring repeated warning signs that could have saved the young girl’s life. Duncan told CBS News that she is seeking accountability and hopes the lawsuit will lead to systemic changes that prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. “I just want justice served for my daughter,” Duncan said, according to the outlet. “They need to do more protecting of our kids because there’s no other hands that she should have been in than mine. I might have been an addict, but I was a damn good mother.” Jor’Dynn had previously been removed from Portia Duncan’s custody because of substance abuse and mental health concerns before being placed in Kelly’s home, where prosecutors allege she was subjected to months of torture. The notice of claim alleges that Suffolk County failed to properly vet Kelly before placing Jor’Dynn in her care and failed to adequately monitor the child’s well-being. It also accuses the school district of failing to report chronic absenteeism after Jor’Dynn missed approximately 40 days of school in 2025. According to the lawsuit, when she did attend school, she allegedly wore heavy makeup to conceal her injuries.

7. Kenneka Jenkins The 19-year-old Chicago resident was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, on Sept. 10, 2017. She attended a party at the hotel on Sept. 9 and went missing early the previous morning. Security footage showed her heavily intoxicated and stumbling through the hallways before entering an unmonitored kitchen area near the freezer. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled her death an accident caused by hypothermia, with alcohol and topiramate (a prescription migraine medication) intoxication acting as major contributing factors. Her mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the hotel for failing to secure the area and monitor the cameras, resulting in a $6 million settlement in late 2023.

8. Kendrick Johnson The 17-year-old high school student was found dead inside a rolled-up wrestling mat in the gym of Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia, on Jan. 11, 2013. Investigators initially concluded that he accidentally fell headfirst into the center of the vertical mat while trying to retrieve a shoe, got stuck, and died from positional asphyxia. His family strongly disputed the accidental ruling, alleging that he was murdered by white classmates and that local authorities covered up the crime. Despite multiple state, federal, and independent reviews that found no definitive evidence of homicide or a cover-up, the case remains a subject of public debate and ongoing legal battles, including a massive lawsuit that was dismissed by a federal judge in 2026.