If That Viral Bernita Bowlding Photo Didn’t Terrify You, You Haven’t Been Paying Attention To What Happens To Black Women [Op-Ed]

Members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front gather at Eastern Market metro station on July 4, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) “I feel like the photo of this Black woman surrounded by dozens of masked, anonymous, white nationalists is going to be a defining picture of this moment in America for a long, long time,” commented Melanie D’Arrigo on X. The woman featured in the trending photo has since been identified as Bernita Bowlding, but she has not publicly commented on her experience. As for the myriad of masked men seen traveling by train and exiting Metro stations in Washington, they joined hundreds of other members of the white nationalist group to march near Capitol Hill, chanting “reclaim America” and “life, liberty, victory” with American and Confederate flags in tow. Patriot Front was founded in 2017, following the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which KKK members, Neo-Nazis, and alt-right activists marched with tiki torches while spewing racist and antisemitic rhetoric to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. According to the George Washington University Program on Extremism, the organization endorses an “ultra-nationalist ideology” that is focused on creating a “white ethnostate in the United States,” with the ultimate objective of transforming American society to “align with their vision of racial and cultural homogeneity.” In other words, if you’re melanated, especially if you’re Black, these are some racist-a– mofos you do not want to find yourself alone with under any circumstances. This is not about acting “scary” it’s about safety. If the recent “mysterious” “drowning” deaths of Stephora Joseph, 11, and Nolan Wells, 18, or the “suicides” of 16-year-old Juliana Nzita and Ashlee Jenae have not taught us anything, let Bowlding’s photo remind us to stay woke. Scratch that, stay wide awake! Related Stories Holy Split! Naomi Raine And Chandler Moore Exit Maverick City Music Amid Shocking Lawsuit Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists take part in the night before the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, VA, white supremacists march with tiki torches through the University of Virginia campus. (Photo by Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A passenger looks on as members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front ride the Washington Metro on July 4, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) There are similar photos of more people of other races and sexes alone amongst Patriot Front members that are circulating online, including one of a young Black man standing in front of the train doors looking on at the sea of coward—err, covert Caucasian men. It is impossible to know exactly what he’s feeling in that moment, in that confined space, swarmed by a group of men too spineless to even expose their eyes. But, based on his dumbfounded facial expression, my guess would be him thinking something along the lines of, “Oh, hell nah! Let me get my Black a– off this train, expeditiously!” Members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front wait to board a train at Eastern Market metro station on July 4, 2026, in Washington, DC.(Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Another image shows a middle-aged white woman sitting on a bench beside a masked man wearing dark sunglasses while she waits on the train platform at the Eastern Market metro station. I wouldn’t say she looks comfortable by any means, but clearly, she feels secure enough to cop a squat beside a Patriot Front member. Albeit, there’s just enough space between her and him for one of his buddies to rest a keg, Confederate flag, or any other staples needed for a long day of racist “protest.”

Roswell Encina looks on as members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front ride the Washington Metro on July 4, 2026, in Washington, DC. Numerous events, activities, and fireworks are planned in celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) An image of Roswell Encina, a gay Filipino American civic leader, has also garnered media attention. The president and CEO of the U.S. Capitol Historical Society was traveling by train to an Independence Day party in Maryland. He opened up to Newsweek about his 30-minute train ride, encircled by “a big group of men in masks and hats and sunglasses.” “I froze. I was really not expecting that,” said Encina, adding, “It was a little unsettling and very uncomfortable.” “At first, I’m like, ‘Do I try to get off?'” he said, posing a question I’ve wondered if Bowlding contemplated. “And I wasn’t sure who they were either. But it was very unnerving as I started reading what was on their patches,” Encina told Newsweek. which prompted him to secretly search online for the group while still riding the train with them. He also admitted that he tried his best not to make eye contact with anyone and shared that he found some solace in the presence of Finn Gomez, the Getty Images photographer who caught the snaps, saying, “He added some comfort, knowing that somebody else was there to at least document if anything happened.” “It’s the Fourth of July, which gives it a bigger, kind of powerful meaning of going through this experience,” concluded the activist. “A moment like this allows you to reflect on the history of the country, especially on the 250th anniversary.”