Subscribe
Close
Politics

Donald Trump Posts Image Of Obamas On Graffiti Air Force One

Donald Trump Posts AI-Generated Racist Image Of The Obamas & Don Lemon Goes Off —’It’s Embarrassing. He Is So Jealous Of Barack!’

Somebody might want to check on Donald Trump because his Barack Obama obsession clearly isn’t letting up anytime soon.

Published on July 9, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Four people standing on steps, including the current and two former U.S. presidents. A close-up portrait of a man with a serious expression.
Source: Getty

Somebody might want to check on Donald Trump because his Barack Obama obsession clearly isn’t letting up anytime soon.

The president has social media in an uproar yet again after posting another AI-generated, egregiously offensive image of Barack and Michelle Obama on Truth Social. Somehow, despite all the duties he has at the White House, he still has plenty of time to troll the first family, who continue to live rent-free in the deluxe apartment in the sky that is his head. According to the Associated Press via Yahoo News, Trump shared a photoshopped image of the Obamas smiling and waving next to an Air Force One covered in graffiti phrases like “Yes We Can,” “BLM,” “Obama,” and the Arabic phrase “alhamdulillah,” which translates to “praise be to God.”

RELATED CONTENT: Nicki Minaj Praised By Donald Trump As ‘So Hot’ And ‘Respected’ During Cozy Rose Garden White House Visit

As expected, the internet wasted no time calling out the not-so-subtle message behind the meme. Critics blasted the image for recycling the same racial and cultural dog whistles Trump has leaned on for years, from the graffiti aesthetic to the references to Black Lives Matter and Arabic text. It’s the kind of “edgy” political trolling that’s become as predictable as sunrise. One of those critics was Don Lemon who spared nothing when firing back at Trump.

“Donald Trump is obsessed and you can see it after the stuff he put out about Barack Obama with the graffiti on the side of Air Force one. It’s embarrassing. He is so jealous of Barack Obama he cannot stand it he will never have the class, the grace, the good looks, the education, the beautiful family the beautiful wife. One wife, not three or four baby mamas.”

And if you’re feeling déjà vu, you’re not alone.

This isn’t even Trump’s first racist insult toward the Obamas in 2026. Just a few months ago, as BOSSIP previously reported, the orange man sparked outrage after sharing another manipulated image depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as primates during Black History Month. That post eventually disappeared after widespread criticism, though Trump never publicly apologized.

Making the latest post even more eyebrow-raising is the timing. Trump recently showed off the newly refurbished Air Force One, a Boeing 747-800 gifted by the financially finagling folks from Qatar, only to turn around and post a vandalized version of the iconic aircraft for laughs. He also reportedly uploaded another altered image taking aim at the Obama Presidential Center because the audacity of a negro having a building dedicated to books and reading.

In typical Obama fashion, neither the former President nor the forever First Lady responded.

At this point, Trump’s fixation on Barack Obama has become one of the longest-running beefs in modern politics. From heinous birther conspiracies to AI-generated memes and now graffiti-themed Photoshop jobs, he keeps reaching into the same bag of tricKKKs. The only thing more consistent than Trump’s Obama content is the internet asking the same question every time he posts: “Orange man…aren’t you supposed to be running the country?”

RELATED CONTENT: From Ally To Target — Donald Trump Publicly Humiliates Candace Owens And Sparks MAGA Meltdown

Related Tags

Air Force One Barack and Michelle Obama barack obama don lemon Donald Trump michelle obama White House
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

A shirtless Black man with dreadlocks wearing sunglasses and a white shirt, standing against a dark background.

FIFA Fever Vol. 3! More Of The Finest Footballers, Sizzling Soccer Stars, And The Haitian Heartthrob Igniting Heart-Eye Hysteria

Bossip
Tia Mowry Photos Through The Years

62 Photos Of Tia Mowry Through The Years

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Two images of a woman in a white dress with intricate beading and jewelry, posing on a red carpet.

Law Roach Snatched This Futuristic Schiaparelli Dress Straight Off The Runway For Zendaya

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
A woman in a white dress with a sparkling necklace, posing with her arms raised.

ZenDAMNya! Zendaya Wows In Fresh-Off-The-Runway Schiaparelli, Fans Applaud Law Roach's Sartorial Style Sorcery

Bossip
Trending
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

Comments
Dominique Fils-Aimé Green Press Photo
Music  |  Allison Hazel

Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision’ [Exclusive]

Comments
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
A person wearing sunglasses, jewelry, and a jersey with the number 7, posing against a blue background.
50 Items
Entertainment  |  Shanique Yates

WCW, Vol. 30: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — These 50 Queer Queens Are Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close