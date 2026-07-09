Donald Trump Posts AI-Generated Racist Image Of The Obamas & Don Lemon Goes Off —’It’s Embarrassing. He Is So Jealous Of Barack!’

Source: Getty Somebody might want to check on Donald Trump because his Barack Obama obsession clearly isn’t letting up anytime soon. The president has social media in an uproar yet again after posting another AI-generated, egregiously offensive image of Barack and Michelle Obama on Truth Social. Somehow, despite all the duties he has at the White House, he still has plenty of time to troll the first family, who continue to live rent-free in the deluxe apartment in the sky that is his head. According to the Associated Press via Yahoo News, Trump shared a photoshopped image of the Obamas smiling and waving next to an Air Force One covered in graffiti phrases like “Yes We Can,” “BLM,” “Obama,” and the Arabic phrase “alhamdulillah,” which translates to “praise be to God.” RELATED CONTENT: Nicki Minaj Praised By Donald Trump As ‘So Hot’ And ‘Respected’ During Cozy Rose Garden White House Visit

As expected, the internet wasted no time calling out the not-so-subtle message behind the meme. Critics blasted the image for recycling the same racial and cultural dog whistles Trump has leaned on for years, from the graffiti aesthetic to the references to Black Lives Matter and Arabic text. It’s the kind of “edgy” political trolling that’s become as predictable as sunrise. One of those critics was Don Lemon who spared nothing when firing back at Trump. “Donald Trump is obsessed and you can see it after the stuff he put out about Barack Obama with the graffiti on the side of Air Force one. It’s embarrassing. He is so jealous of Barack Obama he cannot stand it he will never have the class, the grace, the good looks, the education, the beautiful family the beautiful wife. One wife, not three or four baby mamas.” And if you’re feeling déjà vu, you’re not alone.