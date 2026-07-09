‘I Was A Damn Good Mother’ — Jor’Dynn Duncan’s Mom, Portia Duncan, Blasts CPS After Daughter’s Alleged Torture, Files $250 Million Lawsuit

Source: Photo courtesy of CBS News / Portia Duncan, mother of Jor’Dynn Duncan who was allegedly tortured to death.

Portia Duncan, the mother of 7-year-old Jor’Dynn Duncan, whose death prosecutors say followed months of prolonged abuse and torture, is accusing Suffolk County and her daughter’s school district of failing to protect her child.

According to CBS News, Portia Duncan and the attorneys representing Jor’Dynn’s estate announced on July 7 their intent to file a $250 million lawsuit, alleging that Suffolk County officials and the school district ignored multiple warning signs that could have saved the young girl’s life. Duncan told CBS News that she wants full accountability and to create systemic change so that similar tragedies won’t happen in the future.

“I just want justice served for my daughter,” Duncan said, according to the outlet. “They need to do more protecting of our kids because there’s no other hands that she should have been in than mine. I might have been an addict, but I was a damn good mother.”

Jor’Dynn had previously been removed from Portia Duncan’s custody due to substance abuse and mental health concerns before being placed in Kelly’s home, where prosecutors allege she endured months of torture.

Jor’Dynn Duncan torture case: What’s inside the lawsuit?

Jor’Dynn died in December 2025 from a massive untreated infection, according to News 12. Investigators documented more than 90 injuries on her body following her death. At the time, she was living with Emily Kelly, 50, the fiancée of Jor’Dynn’s incarcerated father.

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The notice of claim alleges Suffolk County failed to properly vet Kelly before placing Jor’Dynn in her care and failed to adequately monitor the child’s well-being. It also accuses the school district of failing to report chronic absenteeism after Jor’Dynn missed approximately 40 days of school during 2025. The lawsuit further claims that when the child did attend school, she wore heavy makeup to conceal her injuries.

“All they had to do was look at Jor’Dynn, she was the one, that was in plain sight,” attorney Derek Sells said.

The lawsuit alleges racial bias influenced the decision to remove Jor’Dynn from her biological family and place her with Kelly, while officials allegedly overlooked significant warning signs.

“There were two deaths under her watch that were very suspicious in nature,” Sells said.

“[They] took her from the place where she never missed any school, was getting swimming lessons, and put her into a house of horrors and death,” added Lowanda Williams, also an attorney representing Jor’Dynn’s estate.

What happened to Jor’Dynn Duncan?: Emily Kelly and two other suspects were charged for her death earlier this year.

In late May, a Suffolk County grand jury indicted Kelly, a Bayport native, on one count of murder in the second degree and several additional charges in connection with Jor’Dynn’s death, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Kelly’s mother, Barbara Renner, 75, was indicted on one count of manslaughter in the second degree and an additional related charge. Kelly’s daughter, Elyssa Seymore, 24, was indicted on one count of unlawful imprisonment in the first degree and other related charges.

According to investigators, Kelly called 911 at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2025, reporting that Jor’Dynn was in cardiac arrest. Emergency responders found the child unconscious and transported her to NYU Langone Hospital-Suffolk, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined that Jor’Dynn died from a massive untreated infection caused by sharp force injuries. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office documented approximately 90 injuries on her body, prompting a homicide investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department.

Investigators said Kelly, who was engaged to Jor’Dynn’s father, requested that Child Protective Services place the child in her care in December 2024. Kelly later obtained full custody and guardianship in April 2025.

Authorities allege they recovered extensive photographs and videos from Kelly’s cellphone and cloud-based accounts documenting months of abuse beginning in January 2025. Prosecutors say the evidence depicts prolonged restraint, repeated physical injuries, and a failure to provide medical treatment.

Investigators also discovered that Jor’Dynn missed approximately 40 days of school between January and June 2025. Kelly allegedly provided fabricated excuses, including illnesses, deaths in the family, and a trip to Disney World, to explain the absences and conceal the alleged abuse.

Emily Kelly faces 25 years or more if convicted. Her family members are also facing hefty sentences.

Kelly was arraigned on May 20, before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins on charges including: one count of murder in the second degree, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of unlawful imprisonment, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Justice Collins ordered Kelly be held on a $5 million cash bail, a $10 million bond, or a $10 million partially secured bond pending trial. If convicted of the top charge, she faces 25 years to life in prison.

Renner was arraigned the same day on one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Renner was held on a $50,000 cash bail, a $500,000 bond, and the option of a $500,000 partially secured bond. She faces five to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top charge.

Seymore was also arraigned. She was charged with one count of unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Seymore was held on a $25,000 cash bail, a $250,000 bond, with the option of a $250,000 partially secured bond. She faces a maximum sentence of 1⅓ to four years in prison if convicted of the top charge.

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