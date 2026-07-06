‘Survival Of The Thickest’ Leads Netflix’s Must-Watch Black Releases This July 2026

Source: NurPhoto / Getty The summer heat is officially here, and if you’re looking for the perfect excuse to stay inside with the air conditioning on full blast, there are variety of Black movies and TV shows on Netflix to indulge in. This July, the streamer is bringing an exciting lineup of Black movies and TV shows that celebrate unforgettable stories, iconic performances, laugh-out-loud comedies, and powerful real-life figures. From the inspiring journey of boxing legend Muhammad Ali to the final season of Michelle Buteau’s fan-favorite comedy Survival of the Thickest, there’s something for every mood. Whether you’re craving romance, action, drama, or comedy, here’s everything Black coming to Netflix this month. July 1 Ali (2001) One of the greatest sports biopics ever made is stepping back into the ring. Directed by Michael Mann, Ali stars Academy Award winner Will Smith in one of the most celebrated performances of his career as legendary heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali. The film chronicles Ali’s remarkable rise from an Olympic gold medalist to world champion boxer while exploring the defining moments that made him more than just an athlete. From refusing to be drafted into the Vietnam War to becoming a global symbol of courage, faith, and activism, Ali captures the man behind the legend. The cast also includes Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight, Mario Van Peebles, and Jeffrey Wright. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Your Time Is Your Time’—Netflix’s ‘Star Search’ Judges Anthony Anderson, Chrissy Teigen And Co. Crown Winner [Exclusive]

Queen & Slim (2019) Directed by Melina Matsoukas and written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, Queen & Slim is a gripping romantic drama that became an instant cultural conversation. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as two strangers whose awkward first date takes a devastating turn after a routine traffic stop ends in tragedy. Forced to go on the run, the pair embark on a life-changing journey across America that transforms them into symbols of resistance while they unexpectedly fall in love. Equal parts romance, thriller, and social commentary, this modern classic is as emotional as it is unforgettable.

Ride Along & Ride Along 2 Need a good laugh? Kevin Hart and Ice Cube deliver nonstop comedy in this buddy-cop franchise. Related Stories ‘Muhammad Ali Would Never’ — Claressa Shields Says Laila Ali Is ‘Scared’ To Fight Her In the original Ride Along, Ben (Kevin Hart), a fast-talking security guard, finally gets the chance to prove he’s worthy of marrying his girlfriend, who just so happens to be the sister of tough Atlanta detective James (Ice Cube). James takes Ben on what should be a routine ride-along that quickly spirals into complete chaos. The laughs continue in Ride Along 2 as Ben and James head to Miami to help local detectives take down a dangerous drug lord. Packed with hilarious one-liners, action, and the duo’s undeniable chemistry, both films remain comedy favorites.

Talk to Me (2007) Don Cheadle delivers a standout performance as Ralph “Petey” Greene, the larger-than-life Washington, D.C., radio personality whose voice became a beacon for Black America during the Civil Rights Movement. Based on a true story, Talk to Me follows Greene’s incredible journey from serving time in prison to becoming one of the nation’s most influential radio hosts. Chiwetel Ejiofor co-stars alongside Cheadle in this inspiring drama about redemption, community, and using your voice to create change.

White Chicks (2004) More than 20 years later, White Chicks remains one of the most quotable comedies of all time. Written, directed by, and starring Shawn and Marlon Wayans, the cult classic follows two disgraced FBI agents who go undercover as wealthy white socialites after a kidnapping plot threatens the heiresses they’re assigned to protect. The over-the-top disguises, outrageous physical comedy, and endlessly meme-worthy moments have helped turn White Chicks into a comedy staple for an entire generation.

Black movies and TV shows on Netflix: July 2 Survival of the Thickest — Season 3 Michelle Buteau returns for the third and final season of Netflix’s hilarious comedy inspired by her own life and memoir. Buteau stars as Mavis Beaumont, a confident plus-size stylist who rebuilt her life after heartbreak and found success on her own terms. This season finds Mavis thriving professionally while taking on an exciting new chapter with her partner Luca (Marouane Zotti) as they begin the journey toward starting a family. Expect plenty of laughs, heartfelt moments, fabulous fashion, and the show’s signature celebration of Black joy, friendship, and self-love.

Black movies and TV shows on Netflix: July 3 Why Did I Get Married? & Why Did I Get Married Too? Tyler Perry’s relationship dramas return just in time for your next movie marathon. The first film follows four longtime married couples whose annual vacation takes an emotional turn when buried secrets, betrayals, and long-standing resentments begin bubbling to the surface. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Sharon Leal, Malik Yoba, Michael Jai White, Richard T. Jones, and Tyler Perry, the film explores the complexities of love, commitment, and forgiveness. The story continues in Why Did I Get Married Too?, where another couples’ getaway, this time in the Bahamas, forces everyone to confront new relationship struggles and life-changing decisions. Together, the films remain fan favorites for their emotional storytelling and unforgettable performances.