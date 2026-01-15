Tessa Thompson Breaks Down Her Netflix Hit ‘His & Hers’

Source: Netflix Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. But when she overhears about a murder in the sleepy town where she grew up, Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Meanwhile, Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) is suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation in one of the murders. Source: Netflix Check out the trailer below:

Directed by co-showrunner William Oldroyd and Anja Marquardt, the six-episode limited series also stars Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Poppy Liu. Source: Netflix “Sometimes writing is a bit like falling in love, and I was obsessed with this story,” said author Alice Feeney, whose popular novel inspired the series. “When I think about the journey this story has been on, from having the idea, to writing it in my shed, to seeing it published all over the world, and now seeing the characters come to life on screen, it feels nothing less than magic.” As expected, social media spiraled into hysteria over the twisty-turner series with one of the buzziest endings in recent memory. Ahead of the chaos, we caught up with Tessa Thompson who opened up about the hit series, studying news anchors, her love for Atlanta, and more in our interview below. His & Hers is now streaming on Netflix! RELATED CONTENT: Tessa Thompson’s Openness About Her Sexuality Has Given Fans Courage To Come Out