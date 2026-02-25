‘Your Time Is Your Time’ — Netflix’s ‘Star Search’ Judges Anthony Anderson, Chrissy Tiegen And Co. Crown Winner [Exclusive]

Star Search Finale Red Carpet ✕

Remember Star Search, the iconic talent search series that was a part of the early careers of high-profile talent like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and more?

Well, now it’s back on the world’s largest streaming service, Netflix.

After five competitive weeks spanning nine episodes, Netflix’s Star Search has crowned its winner.

(L-R) Jelly Roll, Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Anthony Anderson attend Netflix’s Star Search Live Finale: Red Carpet at CBS Studio Center on February 17, 2026, in Studio City, California. Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

In January, the streaming giant premiered the reboot of the iconic talent program. While some parts of the new series follow the original format with a host and panel judging format, the new series taps into celebrity power with host Anthony Anderson and judges Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Unlike the original series, each episode premiered live, allowing the audience to vote in real time via their TV remote or Netflix app, making viewers a fourth judge.

The series has been home to viral internet moments like Jelly Roll being moved to tears by contestant Bear Bailey singing one of his songs, and even creators chronicling each episode.

After weeks of intense competition and difficult decisions by the audience and judges, singer Spud Morrow, dancers Vespertilio, and magicians Harry Merlin Piper and TJ Salta were set as the final four.