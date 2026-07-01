‘I Have Two Angels’ — Cori Broadus Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Zayney Just Six Months After Losing Baby Daughter Codi

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty Cori Broadus, the 27-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg, is mourning the loss of her sweet dog, Zayney, just six months after losing her 10-month-old daughter, Codi Dreaux. Cori Broadus penned a tribute to both Zayney and Codi on Instagram. On June 29, Cori took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news with an emotional tribute. Her post featured a precious photo of Zayney sititing next to her daughter, who passed away in January, as they both smiled in heaven. “I never thought I’d have two angels,” Cori penned. “Codi, thank you for welcoming your big brother home. Take good care of him for me until Mommy gets to hold you both again.” RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Lost The Love Of My Life’ — Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Announces Death Of 10-Month-Old Daughter, Codi Dreaux

Broadus, who suffered from a stroke in 2024, then went on to thank Zayney for bringing “unconditional love” into her life. “Zayney boy, thank you for every tail wag, every cuddle, every kiss, and every moment of unconditional love. You gave us a lifetime of happiness, and I’ll carry you with me forever,” she wrote. “This isn’t goodbye… it’s simply see you later.” She added, “I love you forever, my sweet babies. Until we meet again.” Cori Broadus lost her daughter Codi Dreaux in January. The devastating loss comes just five months after Cori announced the death of her daughter, who she shared with her fiancé, Wayne Deuce. In January, Cori revealed that her baby passed away at just 10 months old. Codi was born prematurely at 25 weeks after doctors performed an emergency cesarean section when Cori developed HELLP syndrome, a serious pregnancy complication that stands for Hemolysis (the destruction of red blood cells), Elevated Liver enzymes, and Low Platelets.