Cori Broadus, the youngest of Snoop Dogg’s four children, is recovering after suffering a severe stroke last week.

Broadus, 24, imparted a health update to her followers via Instagram Story on Sunday, Jan. 21, following her health scare.

“God is working overtime, you hear me!” My kidneys were doing terrible. Doctors came in this [morning] and said they are improving so much,” the 24-year-old wrote over a photo collage of her in a hospital bathroom donning a medical gown with an IV pole behind her.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, the young entrepreneur intrepidly bared to the public she suffered a stroke along with the emotions she felt once doctors informed her.

“I had a severe stroke this [morning],” Broadus wrote in her Instagram Story that day. “I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

In a subsequent IG Story post, Broadus wondered how this was possible at her age, questioning if it was her karma.

“Like I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”

Broadus thanked her followers for the swarm of love and support and explained why she was candid about her health scare.

“I truly appreciate all the love and support [for real],” the Choc Factory founder wrote. “Again, I’m human, and I go [through] shit like everybody else, which is why I’m so open about my life because I know I feel alone, but we are never alone. Someone is always going [through] damn near the same. Still here, hoping to be home soon.”

Although it’s unknown what caused her stroke, Broadus has had struggles with her health starting at the age of 6 when she was diagnosed with lupus.

The 24-year-old has been transparent about her health journey, precisely about how it impacted her mental health.

Broadus gained weight from the steroids she took for her lupus, and it messed with her physical and mental health.

Since her childhood, Broadus believed she didn’t fit society’s definition of beauty because people poked fun at her dark skin and weight, resulting in suicidal thoughts.

“At 13, I was ready to die…I hated everything about me,” she said in a 2021 IG TV video. To this day, I look at myself, and I’m filled with disgust.”

At one point, she attempted to end her life while in a relationship with her then-boyfriend, now-fiancé, Wayne Deuce.

Once news of their engagement surfaced in 2022, the hate amplified, with many criticizing her looks in the proposal video. But Broadus, who already deals with insecurities, ultimately decided enough was enough and shut trolls down.

“Y’all are so miserable, and it’s so sad,” she wrote. “It’s hard not to let people’s comments get to you ’cause you know deep down they are struggling, but I’m still human, and words hurt. How do y’all have time to sit on someone page and just talk shit, it never made sense to me. But if they see you in person, it’s another story. So hateful. I’m praying ’cause that’s a sickness fr.”