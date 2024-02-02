MadameNoire Featured Video

Cori Broadus wants you to “listen to your body.”

On Jan. 29, the 24-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus took to her Instagram Story to share some of the warning signs she experienced before she suffered a severe stroke earlier this month, according to People.

Cori — who is an aspiring singer — revealed that she had blurry vision, nausea, fatigue and a “really bad headache pain” on the right side of her head the day before she was hospitalized for her scary stroke. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sudden numbness, trouble speaking, and speech difficulty are also common signs that women tend to experience before a stroke hits.

“Listen to your body [for real,]” Cori penned. “I’m glad I’m still here and able to tell my story.”

In a follow-up post, the 24-year-old singer revealed that she was home and her health was on the mend.

Before the stroke, Cori said her blood pressure skyrocketed to 170, which is extremely dangerous and another warning sign associated with the severe condition. An average blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHg, the CDC notes. Since the health scare, Cori has monitored her blood pressure closely to watch out for spikes.

“So, before my stroke, my blood pressure was like 170, then it started going down slowly. I’ve been trying to just keep data of everything.”

At the time of her post, Cori’s blood pressure was 118/80 mmHg, which she took a picture to share with fans. “I just checked it rn!!! & wtffffff…. God is so good to me. It hasn’t been like this in a minute!!!!” the star penned.

Cori looked well-rested and healthier on her Instagram feed, too. On Jan. 30, the 24-year-old baddie shared a photo carousel that captured her looking cozy in bed in a pair of purple sweats. The beautiful artist rocked box braids and soft foundation paired with black eyeliner and a glossy lip.

“Honey, I’m home!” Cori captioned the post.

As previously reported, on Jan. 18, the “Do My Thang” singer revealed she suffered a severe stroke on Instagram. Cori said she was shocked that she could experience such a serious medical condition at a young age.”Like, I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?” she wrote at the time.

Three days later, the burgeoning artist took to social media again to give fans a positive update about her health.”God is working overtime, you hear me? My kidneys were doing terrible. Doctors came in this [morning] and said they are improving so much” the 24-year-old penned over a collage that captured her recovering in the hospital.

We’re glad to see you’re doing better, Cori! Ladies, watch out for these warning signs.

