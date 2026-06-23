Fiji’s Finest: Meet The Hot Hunks And Sexy Chocolate Daddies Of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8

Source: Instagram Love Island USA season 8 is filled with beautiful people! Since MadameNoire highlighted the Black queens from this season, it was only right that we circled back to spotlight the daddies who have been occupying our screens since the show’s premiere on June 2nd. We’ve got cuties from all over, with many different backgrounds, but over here, we like ’em Black (sorry, not sorry)! And while we may be rooting for some more than others, we need to give these handsome faces adequate love as they navigate the search for “the one” in front of millions of viewers on one of the hottest reality television series to hit streaming platforms! Check out the four men who have graced us with their Love Island USA season 8 presence thus far! RELATED CONTENT: Looking For The Next Serena, JaNa Or Olandria? Meet The Black Women Of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8

1. KC Chandler, 23 Source: Instagram / loveislandusa KC Chandler is among the first contestants to enter the Love Island villa in Fiji, and he did so with all 32 teeth showing! He is a 23-year-old nursing assistant, lending his talents to the nursing home facility where he works in his hometown of Fresno, California. Forever an athlete, according to his presence on social media, KC has an affinity for running clubs in his community and has previously worked for a company called Impact Athletics, LLC. He is an Aries, and although he was left single and vulnerable during the first coupling of the season, it wasn’t long before he and fellow contestant Aniya Harvey joined forces as a couple. We’d say that it’s been smooth sailing ever since, except in episodes 11 and 12, Aniya and KC have found themselves at odds as she believes he has chosen her as the “safe option,” following a challenge that stirred the pot as to why he never pursued bombshell Sol Dean despite having an attraction to her when she first entered the villa. Only time will tell what happens next for KC in his couple, but for now, it seems he’s in the dog house with Aniya. Many social media users have expressed interest in this cutie, so he has quite a bit of admirers awaiting his return to the real world.

2. Sincere Rhea, 25 Source: Instagram / loveislandusa Sincere Rhea is a fellow Love Island USA season 8 OG cast member and an Aries like his newfound brother KC. He hails from Cape May, New Jersey. He is Black and Hispanic, with his Hispanic ethnicity being one of the biggest things he bonded over with his former partner, fellow islander Melanie Moreno. A former NCAA Division I standout thanks to his sprinting and hurdling talents, Sincere hails from Cape May, New Jersey, and is a 2019 graduate of St. Augustine Prep in Atlantic County. According to reports online, he has competed for Penn State University, the University of Miami, and Texas Tech University, and he might just have a soft spot for competition when it comes to love, too. During the first coupling of the season, Sincere found his match in Melanie; however, they became members of the season’s first love triangle once bombshell Sol entered the villa. Thanks to America’s vote, Sincere and Sol became a new couple during episode 9, finally putting an end to the love triangle. Despite their new couples, Sincere and Melanie have expressed that they still have the hots for one another; but only time will tell if their flame will ultimately be extinguished by their new connections.

3. Corbin Mims, 22 Source: Instagram / loveislandusa Corbin Mims is a Love Island USA season 8 bombshell who entered the villa during episode 4. According to his Instagram bio, his motto is “#LG2IT” or “LET’S GET TO IT,” and states that he is “helping young adults become their best selves through daily fitness & mindset content.” A native of Miami, during the show Corbin revealed that he has an Asian, Black, and Jamaican background, and he’s one that the ladies love to watch working out, and could soon find himself in a love triangle or foursome thanks to the new couple he’s in. When America voted for Sincere and Sol to explore their connection further, and placed bombshell Jen Terry in a new couple with Gabriel Vasconcelos, Corbin was left to decide between a newly vulnerable Melanie and Beatriz Hatz, thanks to his mate Kenzie Annis being paired with another bombshell, Caleb McDaniel. Corbin chose Melanie; however, he and Kenzie still have the hots for one another, and have decided to sneakily continue to fool around on their partners. It’s about to get so messy in the coming days and weeks of Love Island USA, so fasten your seatbelts!