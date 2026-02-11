The Freak Forecast — Where The Stars Say You Should Be Having Sex This Valentine’s Day, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Source: andreswd / Getty We’ve officially entered lover’s season with Valentine’s Day just a couple of sleeps away. If you’ve already got your lingeries ready and are preparing for a night filled with intense love-making, plans to make a baby, taking it to Pound Town, or all of the above, MadameNoire is helping you set the perfect backdrop for your Valentine’s Day (and beyond) with a list of the best places to get your freak on according to the stars! Whether you’re a seductive Scorpio (be careful, a lot of these signs are created on Lover’s Day), an impulsive Aries, or a freaky, but comfortable Taurus, we’ve got you covered with the most ideal place for a night of passion per your zodiac sign. RELATED CONTENT: Cosmic Climax—The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign 1. Aries: The Back Seat… In A Location With A View Source: Olena Vasylieva / Getty As someone who loves passion with a little spontaneity, coupled with recklessness, the backseat would be an exhilarating place for an Aries to get it in.

2. Taurus: A Luxury, High-Thread-Count Bed Surrounded By Candles Source: janiecbros / Getty People of this star sign absolutely adore the finer things in life, which is why a hotel suite is an ideal location to adorn this person with love on Lover's Day, and be sure to have some savory takeout on standby.

3. Gemini: Anywhere Unexpected Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Whether it’s on the couch, in the living room with Netflix playing in the background, or on the hotel balcony, a location where their playfulness can shine bright is key for a Gemini.

4. Cancer: Their Bedroom Source: Tony Anderson / Getty This zodiac sign loves the comfort of their own home, so for Valentine’s Day, your best bet is to fix up their place, and ensure that they’ll experience the ultimate comfort and coziness, and you’ll watch them climax at the top tier level.

5. Leo: A Hotel Room With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Drama, and lots of it gets the folks with this zodiac placement aroused. If you can add city lights or a ceiling mirror, that’s a bonus point because Leos live to feel desired and admired on a grand scale.

6. Virgo: A Freshly Cleaned Bedroom

Source: Deagreez / Getty Put everything in place, replace the bedroom sheets with a soft, freshly cleaned pair, and find the perfect bedroom scent, and you’re guaranteed a night of passion.

7. Libra: A Stylish Airbnb Source: Drazen_ / Getty Ruled by Venus, romance has to look as good as it feels, so the right aesthetic is your best bet as a Libra. Grab some mood lighting, candles, and find a unique Airbnb where you can blast that lover’s playlist at an obnoxious level, and the vibes for the perfect night are set.

8. Scorpio: A Dark Secluded Room (Castle Anyone?) Source: Artem Kniaz / Getty Keep the distractions to a minimum and the lights low, and turn off your phone location. Scorpios are whores for secrecy and intensity, and aim to be devoured by people who have nothing but the utmost devotion for them.

9. Sagittarius: The Mile High Club Source: skynesher / Getty Okay, so we don’t condone getting in trouble for engaging in sexual intercourse on a plane, but if you have access to a private jet, by all means, join the Mile High Club by getting your freak on at the highest of altitudes. If that’s not an option, anywhere foreign or exotic, in the middle of travelling, is the prime destination for a climax for these natural explorers.

10. Capricorn: The Office (Perhaps On A Desk) Source: chriss_ns / Getty A hard-worker, Capricorns tend to only treat themselves to a reward once the work is complete, so after a long day in the office, once everyone has closed up shop, call your lover over and recreate a scene from a movie, pushing everything off of the desk to engage in intense love making.

11. Aquarius: Anywhere, Except A Bed (The Less Conventional, The Better) Source: MesquitaFMS / Getty As someone who prefers a space that is unexpected, but still has a moment, Aquarians want originality and connection, so ditch the cliche. Whether it’s bringing them to the private rooftop that you go to clear your mind and haven’t taken anyone else, or an artist loft where you create magic, get creative and you’re sure to have a good time.