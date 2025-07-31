ASTRO NOIRE: Megan Thee Stallion’s Cosmic Chemistry With Klay Thompson Explained—It’s Love, Leo Moons & Lusty Vibes

Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images

I think it’s safe to say that Megan Thee Stallion is positively smitten with the debonair Klay Thompson.

In fact she’s been quoted saying, “He’s the kindest man I’ve ever met” and that their initial meeting felt like a movie scene, as reported by Elle magazine.

I mean, seriously, when they are walking red carpets together she’s practically glowing with with love, respect, and admiration for the handsome ball player.

He even got her to wear some actual clothing.

LOL.

I kid. I kid.

So, what’s the real deal here?

Is this meant to last or will this be later characterized as a well publicized fling-PR stunt?

And do they have what it takes to go the distance, make it down the aisle and build a family together?

Well, let’s dig into what the cosmos have to say starting with their astrological charts.

Take note that we can not confirm the accuracy of these charts outside of their Sun Signs. Their birth charts are provided courtesy of Astro Charts.

Here are their Birth Charts. As usual I’m focusing on the following areas:

Sun Sign: The Sun Sign represents how we mostly present to the world – it houses ego, fear, core public persona and pride.

Alrighty, so below are the major planetary signs of their charts…

Megan Thee Stallion’s Birth Chart:

Sun in Aquarius

Moon in Leo

Mercury in Aquarius

Venus in Capricorn

Mars in Leo

Klay Thompson’s Birth Chart:

Sun in Aquarius

Moon in Leo

Mercury in Capricorn

Venus in Capricorn

Mars in Capricorn

Wow! Talk about natural compatibility!

Quickly one can see that three major planets in their charts are in the same sign!

They are both Sun Sign Aquarians with Moons in Leos and Venus in Capricorn.

This means that they will like how each of them show up in the world (Sun Sign Aquarius), how they make each other feel (Moon Sign Leo) and they will be able to relate to each other deeply and romantically with that mutual Venus in the Sign of Capricorn.

In short they easily see eye-to-eye and feel heart-to-heart.

Now it’s worth mentioning that Venus in Capricorn isn’t the best placement combo as Capricorn takes the loving energy of Venus and places it into the cold and “too in their head” vibes of money-making Capricorn.

But the mutual Moon signs in Leo and Capricorn in Venus means that they will actually be well aligned mentally and emotionally when it comes to romance and even finance to an extent.

They won’t think the other person is being cold or calculating because they think in a very similar fashion.

Meg is about her business and Klay Thompson doesn’t just ball—he has private investments in the multi-millions.

These are business people through and through and it brings a nice balance for them both.

Same with the ego driven Leo in their Moon signs. They will know almost intuitively how each of them needs their ego supported and both of them will naturally gravitate and crave the limelight and get a natural kick out of seeing the other shine in their element.

Megan will rarely have to worry about Klay being jealous of her stardom or her dripping sex appeal.

Now let’s talk about their Mars signs show up in their dynamic.

Megan’s Mars is in Leo, which compliments her Moon which means she pretty much moves in the energy of “I said what I said. You see me? You’re getting the real me.”

Which is what we all love about her—her authenticity and boldness.

Though she’s an Aquarius Sun, she’s really on a deeper level, a full Leo through and through.

Keep in mind Klay’s Moon is also in Leo. So again it makes sense why she thinks he’s the kindest man she’s ever met.

He literally walks and talks her emotional language naturally.

Which would make any woman swoon.

Again Klay’s Mars is in Capricorn which lines up with Mercury and Venus in the same sign.

He moves, thinks and loves like a Capricorn.

So like Megan, though he’s a Sun Sign Aquarius he’s really a Capricorn through and through.

And one thing Cappy’s and Aquarians share is the ability to move strategically at all times letting their head rule over their heart, no matter what.

Which is vital for those in the public eyes skyrocketing to stardom.

And with Megan having a shared Venus in Capricorn she will naturally admire and respect how Klay goes about his literal business and the business of their relationship. And vice versa.

And with so much Capricorn and Leo between these two—they are naturally about getting the bag especially through the lens of entertainment, sports and using their natural talents.

I really love this for both of them!!!

From an astrological point of view these two are a major win and do appear to have what it takes to make it down the aisle!

Whoot!