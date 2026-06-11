‘Literally A Monster’ — Pregnant Teen Shot Dead After Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Lured Her Outside With Flowers

Source: Photo courtesy of Edwards’ GoFundMe / Jariah Edwards

The newborn child of 17-year-old Jariah Edwards has died nearly a week after the teen was fatally shot by her boyfriend, identified as Trevon Williams, in late May. Reports from People, NBC 7, and AZ Family indicate that Edwards, who was 32 weeks pregnant, delivered her baby via emergency C-section following the shooting on May 30.

“The child was in critical condition with minimal brain activity,” representatives from the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) stated in a press release, according to NBC 7.

Tragically, the baby was removed from life support on June 7 after sustaining a severe hypoxic brain injury.

What happened to Jariah Edwards?

The SDPD outlined the shooting in a press release. According to the department, around 1:10 a.m., San Diego Police Dispatch received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting on the 4900 block of Gardena Avenue. Officers arrived within minutes and found Edwards unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They immediately began life-saving measures for both her and her unborn child. Paramedics transported Edwards to a nearby hospital, where doctors performed an emergency cesarean section. At the time, the newborn remained in critical condition.

Despite life saving efforts, Edwards later died at the hospital. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and have since discovered that Edwards and several family members were visiting San Diego from Arizona, staying in a short-term rental. Williams, also from Arizona, had traveled separately to San Diego and shot her outside the rental.

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According to People, Williams allegedly lured Edwards outside the family’s rental with a flower delivery before shooting her. He “fled on foot to a nearby canyon,” but was apprehended around 3 a.m., per the SDPD. Officers recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene. While the SDPD identified Williams as 19 in their press release, online jail records reviewed by People list him as 21.

“He was literally a monster and he ran into somebody with a pure soul,” Jamila Corley, Edwards’ friend, told KNXV. “There’s nothing she could have done that made him act like this.”