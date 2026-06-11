Pregnant Teen Dead After Ex Allegedly Set Her Up With Flowers
‘Literally A Monster’ — Pregnant Teen Shot Dead After Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Lured Her Outside With Flowers
The newborn child of 17-year-old Jariah Edwards has died nearly a week after the teen was fatally shot by her boyfriend, identified as Trevon Williams, in late May. Reports from People, NBC 7, and AZ Family indicate that Edwards, who was 32 weeks pregnant, delivered her baby via emergency C-section following the shooting on May 30.
“The child was in critical condition with minimal brain activity,” representatives from the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) stated in a press release, according to NBC 7.
Tragically, the baby was removed from life support on June 7 after sustaining a severe hypoxic brain injury.
What happened to Jariah Edwards?
The SDPD outlined the shooting in a press release. According to the department, around 1:10 a.m., San Diego Police Dispatch received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting on the 4900 block of Gardena Avenue. Officers arrived within minutes and found Edwards unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They immediately began life-saving measures for both her and her unborn child. Paramedics transported Edwards to a nearby hospital, where doctors performed an emergency cesarean section. At the time, the newborn remained in critical condition.
Despite life saving efforts, Edwards later died at the hospital. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and have since discovered that Edwards and several family members were visiting San Diego from Arizona, staying in a short-term rental. Williams, also from Arizona, had traveled separately to San Diego and shot her outside the rental.
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According to People, Williams allegedly lured Edwards outside the family’s rental with a flower delivery before shooting her. He “fled on foot to a nearby canyon,” but was apprehended around 3 a.m., per the SDPD. Officers recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene. While the SDPD identified Williams as 19 in their press release, online jail records reviewed by People list him as 21.
“He was literally a monster and he ran into somebody with a pure soul,” Jamila Corley, Edwards’ friend, told KNXV. “There’s nothing she could have done that made him act like this.”
Court records show Trevon Williams had a history of abusive behavior.
Williams faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession or transportation of a machine gun, and discharging a firearm. During a court appearance on June 3, prosecutors presented recordings made after the shooting, according to AZ Family. In one recording, Williams allegedly told a friend:
“I shot this —– in the face. On God, I shot this —– dead.”
Williams pleaded not guilty during his appearance, according to CBS 8.
Court documents, as reported by AZ Family, also reveal Williams’ history of violent behavior years before Edwards’ death, which reportedly continued into his relationship with her. NBC 7 reported that Edwards and Williams began dating in September 2025, engaging in an on-and-off relationship marked by domestic violence and threats toward Edwards and their unborn child.
A friend of Edwards described how Williams’ actions affected the teen during her pregnancy.
“She had to be on the phone with him. She was very like quiet and her energy….every time… we went to go hang out with her… she wasn’t the same person.”
In court, prosecutors also revealed that Edwards had been planning to file a restraining order before her death.
Trevon Williams is being held at the San Diego Central Jail without bail, awaiting his next review hearing on June 12.
Edwards’ family launched a GoFundMe on May 31, seeking help with medical expenses and essentials. They described the teen as a “bright, loving young woman who was just 17 years old and preparing to welcome her first child, a baby girl.” Her relatives added that she “was surrounded by family and friends who cherished her deeply.”
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