Miami Woman Allegedly Shoots At Rival Who Came To 'Beat' Her

“Get From My House!” — Miami Woman Charged After Shooting At Boyfriend’s Mistress

Jahniya Meda of Miami was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman who came to her home, believing her boyfriend was inside and threatened to assault her.

Published on September 25, 2025

Jahniya Meda was charged with attempted murder after a Sept. 20, 2025, shooting in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Jahniya Meda Source: Facebook

Jahniya Meda of Miami has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a woman who showed up at her home, reportedly believing her boyfriend was inside and threatening to assault her.

According to an affidavit obtained by WPLG, the shooting occurred Sept. 20 outside Meda’s residence in Miami Gardens just before 9:50 a.m., in the 3000 block of Northwest 184th Street. The victim told police she drove to 25-year-old Meda’s home “knowing her boyfriend was inside,” according to the affidavit cited by WPLG. She knocked on the door and “asked her boyfriend to come outside.”

As the victim walked away from the front porch toward a side gate, Meda allegedly opened the front door, stepped outside, and fired two shots at her while yelling, “Get from my house!” The shooting was reportedly captured on a Ring doorbell camera. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the “buttocks and back area,” and was rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital for treatment, per Miami Herald. Meda was taken into custody at the scene.

RELATED CONTENT: White Florida Man Explains Why He Threatened To Shoot Black Girl, 9, Who Rang His Bell

Immediately after the shots were fired, the victim’s boyfriend fled the residence and the neighborhood in a Mercedes-Benz. During questioning, he admitted to investigators that he had been in Meda’s bedroom when his girlfriend arrived and ran off after the shooting.

Jahniya Meda, Miami, Miami Gardens, shooting, woman, boyfriend, beat,
Source: baona / Getty

“He explained that he did not answer the door because it was not his residence; however, Meda went to the door, and shortly thereafter he heard gunshots,” according to the affidavit.

Jahniya Meda is being held in custody without bond.

Meda told detectives the woman came to her home, banged on the door, and yelled “that she was going to beat her a—.” She admitted to firing her weapon after seeing the victim “walking toward the side gate of her residence,” and confirmed she recognized the woman from “a prior incident involving the same boyfriend.”

As of Sept. 22, Meda is being held without bond at a local jail on a charge of attempted murder. According to NBC Miami, on Sunday, Meda’s defense team argued that she was acting within her rights, claiming she was defending herself from the woman who was allegedly trying to enter her home. However, the judge denied bond and ordered Meda to have no contact with the victim.

Miami Herald noted that after obtaining a search warrant, police recovered a firearm — a semiautomatic handgun — believed to have been used in the shooting.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Principal Placed On Leave After Organizing Disturbing Active Shooting Drill


