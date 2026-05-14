7-Month-Old Baby Left Motherless After GA Woman, 25, Shot & Killed By On-&-Off Boyfriend Who Turned Gun On Himself

According to People, the DeKalb County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Panola Road in Stonecrest, Georgia , around 7:20 p.m. local time. Officers arrived to find both a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Family and friends are grieving the heartbreaking loss of 25-year-old Shyla Cummings, who authorities say was fatally shot in a Publix parking lot on May 6. Reports from People and 11Alive identified the suspect as 23-year-old Isaiah Tarver, and are investigating the shooting.

Tarver is facing a malice murder charge, according to DeKalb County Jail records reviewed by People. Investigators also confirmed that Cummings and Tarver knew each other.

Police later identified the woman as Shyla Cummings. She died at the scene from her injuries. Authorities said Tarver was also found at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Shyla Cummings’ family believe she died due to an act of domestic violence.

Loved ones told 11Alive that the pair had been involved in a long-term, on-and-off relationship. Family members said Shyla was inside the vehicle with her 7-month-old daughter, Sariyah, when the shooting happened. The infant was not harmed and is now in the care of Shyla’s parents, Roston and Shameeka Cummings. They believe their daughter’s death stemmed from domestic violence.

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As the family struggles to piece together Shyla’s tragic death, they are holding on tight to the beautiful memories they once shared with her. In an interview published May 13, the family told 11Alive that she was a devoted mother with bright plans for the future, describing her as “a beautiful soul who loved being a mom.”

The family shared that Shyla had planned to begin nursing school in August.

“She was in the peak of her life, you know?” her mother Shameeka Cummings said, adding, “Striving. She was the best. That was like my vacation partner and everything.”

Shyla is expected to be laid to rest next week, according to the outlet.

Now, loved ones say Sariyah will grow up without her mother, though they believe Shyla’s spirit will continue to live on through her daughter.

“Her daughter is almost like Shyla 25 years ago. Same exact way. Adorable. Beautiful,” Roston said.

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