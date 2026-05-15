Dead Dancery? — Mary J. Blige Fans Demand Refunds For ‘Lazy’ Las Vegas Residency Performances

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty Mary J. Blige recently wrapped the first leg of her highly anticipated My Life, My Story Las Vegas residency at Park MGM, performing on May 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9. While many fans praised the shows, a few critics online accused the R&B icon of being “lazy” onstage. The conversation started after clips from the residency circulated online showing the 55-year-old singer seated in an elaborate chair while performing a medley of hits, including “Come Close” with Common and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “One More Chance (Remix).” In the videos, Mary J. Blige appeared relaxed, vibing along with the crowd, nodding her head to the music, and taking in the moment while continuing to sing through the set. RELATED CONTENT: 55 & Forever Fly: Celebrating Mary J. Blige’s Birthday And Iconic Style Evolution At one point, a stagehand even brought her water mid-performance, which only fueled commentary online from viewers who felt the laid-back approach carried throughout portions of the residency.

Fans share mixed reactions online about the performance of Mary J. Blige at her My Life, My Story Las Vegas residency. “Mary J is lazy on stage. I will never pay to see her again. One of the worse shows I went to,” wrote one user in the Hear ASAP comments section who obtained footage of the moment. “Yeah this is lazy af,” another commenter added. Still, many longtime fans quickly defended the Grammy winner, arguing that a brief seated moment during a nearly two-hour show hardly defined the overall performance. “This was not my experience. She was GREAT!!,” one fan responded. Another wrote, “Bullsh*t !!! Nothing lazy about My Big Sis !! Show was amazing Saturday night!! In my MJ voice BEAT IT HATERS!!” A third supporter added, “Her show was amazing and non stop for a little over 2 hrs. She literally sat there for 5 minutes and jumped back up. We were tired too being on our feet singing and dancing the whole show. Idc what they say it was amazing.” Notably, one fan on TikTok called the claims a flat out lie.

And honestly, judging by the clips online, the residency still looks like a strong production packed with fan-favorite hits, emotional moments, and classic Mary energy. Blige opened the residency to a sold-out crowd at Park MGM on May 1, and due to high demand, additional dates were added so more fans could experience the show. The singer is scheduled to return to Las Vegas later this year with performances planned throughout July, August, September, and October, and we love to see it because this show looks amazing. The My Life, My Story Las Vegas residency appears to be more of a full-scale production than anything close to a “snooze fest.” Videos shared by fans online show Mary delivering her signature stage presence, engaging directly with high-energy audiences, and even bringing out a few surprise guests throughout the residency, including Usher, Jadakiss, and The LOX.