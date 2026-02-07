Mary J. Blige Taps Tisha Campbell To Star In New Lifetime Film ‘Be Happy’

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Mary J. Blige has some happy news to share with fans. On Jan. 6, Lifetime revealed that it is expanding its partnership with the R&B icon, teaming up with Blige for three brand-new original films, according to a press release. The announcement builds on their previous collaboration, which saw Blige executive produce three movies inspired by her legendary catalog: Real Love, Strength of a Woman, and Family Affair.

Leading the new slate is Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy, a deeply personal drama produced by Blue Butterfly Productions, Blige’s own production company, alongside Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Productions.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Was Exhausted’ — Mary J. Blige Says The Quiet Part Out Loud Addressing Tour Memes With Grown-Woman Honesty

The film stars Tisha Campbell, Mekhi Phifer and is directed by Gabourey Sidibe.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Set to premiere Feb. 7 at 8/7c, Be Happy joins Lifetime’s Winter 2026 Love of a Lifetime programming slate. At its core, the film explores reinvention, intimacy, and the defining crossroads of midlife, asking what happens when a woman finally chooses herself.

The new flick centers on Val, played by Tisha Campbell, a 50-year-old devoted wife and stay-at-home mother facing a new chapter as her youngest child heads off to college. Determined to reconnect with her husband Ross (Russell Hornsby), Val instead finds herself confronting growing emotional distance, loneliness, and the unsettling realization that both her marriage, and her sense of self, may be fading.

A last-minute trip to New Orleans to support her pregnant daughter Kayla (Zing Ashford) becomes a turning point. Immersed in the city’s energy and spirit, Val reconnects with long-buried dreams and crosses paths with the dreamy Peter Mosley, played by the iconic Mekhi Phifer, a charismatic photographer who sees her in ways she’s forgotten to see herself. As her creative spark reignites and her confidence returns, Val is faced with a life-altering question: is it ever too late to reclaim your voice, your passion, and the love you truly deserve?

The project also marks a major behind-the-camera milestone, with Academy Award–nominee Gabourey Sidibe making her television film directorial debut, helming the love story.

Mary J. Blige said she was “excited” for fans to see Be Happy.

Be Happy continues Lifetime’s successful run of films inspired by Mary J. Blige’s music. Previous titles — Mary J. Blige’s Real Love, Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman, and Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair — starred Ajiona Alexus and Da’Vinchi and collectively drew more than 6.1 million total linear viewers, highlighting the powerful connection between Blige’s artistry and heartfelt storytelling.

In January, Blige said she was “excited” for fans to see Be Happy.

“Excited and proud to announce my upcoming movie! Can’t wait for you all to see,” she penned on Instagram with the film’s movie poster.

We can’t wait to see it, too!

Will you be watching Mary J. Blige’s new film when it airs?

RELATED CONTENT: 55 & Forever Fly: Celebrating Mary J. Blige’s Birthday And Iconic Style Evolution