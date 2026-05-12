Subscribe
Close
Culture

Chef Jernard Cooks Perfect Pork Tenderloin On 'New Soul Kitchen'

Chef Jernard’s Perfect Pork Tenderloin Brings All The Dinner Guests To The Yard On ‘New Soul Kitchen’

Chef Jernard turns a classic meal into a fancy dinner, with stuffed pork tenderloin with a apple bourbon glaze and sautéed butternut squash.

Published on May 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

From Be Bop 2 Hip Hop Featuring Chaka Khan
Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

If you’ve got a dinner party or date on the horizon and you’ve got someone to impress, Chef Jernard Wells has the perfect recipe to get their thumbs up.

On the latest episode of New Soul Kitchen, Chef Jernard is putting his flavorful flair on a pork tenderloin. He describes the cut of meat as essentially a pork chop without the bone, yet it is still “meaty, juicy, and flavorful.”

He makes the recipe even more foolproof by butterflying it, and don’t worry, Chef Jernard offers up a step-by-step guide on how to thinly slice it open for the perfect cut.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘New Soul Kitchen’ — Chef Jernard Wells Turns Mac & Cheese Into A Full-On Fantasy With Crispy Pork Belly

Chef Jernard New Soul Kitchen BTS 605
Source: TV One / TV One

The next spin includes stuffing the meat with cream cheese and spinach. Even for those who are hesitant about cream cheese, Chef Jernard expertly insists that it’s actually one of the easiest to incorporate into recipes because it adds ultimate creaminess while still letting the flavors of the seasonings and herbs you choose shine through.

In this case, Chef Jernard opts for a Cajun-style seasoning and offers tips on properly melting the cheese.

After adding some spinach and cheese to the pork tenderloin, it’s only right to elevate the flavor profile with an apple-bourbon glaze and healthily balance the meal with a side of sautéed butternut squash.

Get the full recipe and impress your next house guest when you tune in to a brand new episode of New Soul Kitchen Wednesday night at 9p/8c.

RELATED CONTENT: Chef Jernard Wells’ Flavor Empire Fueled By Fast and Reliable Xfinity 10G Network

Related Tags

Chef Jernard Wells cooking food New Soul Kitchen Pork Chops recipes

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spotted Together During Mother’s Day Weekend

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Mariah Carey x Anderson Paak

Don't Forget About Us! Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Rekindle Romance Rumors After Movie Date

Bossip
Las Vegas Aces Media Day

WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back - And The Girls Came To Play

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Cardi B x Stefon Diggs attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Spinning The Bardi Block? Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Pack On PDA At Mother's Day Event, Reigniting Reconciliation Rumors

Bossip
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comment
MN Talks With Rap Legends Salt N Pepa | I Got Questions
8:46
Entertainment  |  MadameNoire

MN Talks With Rap Legends Salt N Pepa | I Got Questions

Comment
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
Kevin McCall, Christina Davis.
3 Items
Crime  |  Shannon Dawson

Couple Charged After Infant, Allegedly Given Fireball Whiskey To ‘Pass Out’ So They Could Get Popeyes, Was Found Dead ‘Covered In Urine And Feces’

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close