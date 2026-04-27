Close
Food & Drink

New Soul Kitchen — Chef Jenard Goes 'Over The Top Comfort'

‘New Soul Kitchen’ — Chef Jernard Wells Turns Mac & Cheese Into A Full-On Fantasy With Crispy Pork Belly

Tune in April 29th as Chef Jernard Wells puts a creative spin on traditional comfort dishes in the latest installment of 'New Soul Kitchen.'

Published on April 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New Soul Kitchen Episode 603: Over The Top Comfort, Mac & Cheese
Source: CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen

The “Minister of Food” is back in the kitchen, and he’s bringing serious flavor with him. Chef Jernard Wells returns for another mouthwatering episode of New Soul Kitchen on CLEO TV, and this time, he’s taking a beloved classic to bold and delicious heights: mac & cheese. 

RELATED CONTENT: Three Influential Chefs Share Warm Bread Recipes That Will Melt In Your Mouth And Your Heart

Mac & Cheese with crispy pork belly.

In this episode, fittingly titled “Over the Top Comfort” and airing on April 29th, Chef Jernard transforms the humble, soulful staple into a rich, indulgent masterpiece. Known for his signature style that blends Southern roots with elevated flair, he layers velvety, melty cheeses into a creamy base that’s already irresistible. But he doesn’t stop there. The real showstopper? Perfectly crispy, golden-brown pork belly piled high on top, adding a savory crunch that takes every bite to the next level.

New Soul Kitchen Episode 603: Over The Top Comfort, Mac & Cheese
Source: CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen

It’s comfort food, but dressed to impress.

The Green Orchard Blossom.

And because no great dish stands alone, the episode also features a vibrant cocktail: the Green Orchard Blossom. Light, refreshing, and just a little bit fancy, it’s the perfect companion to the decadence of the mac and cheese. Think crisp, fruity notes that cut through the richness and keep things feeling fresh.

Chef Jernard wells knows a thing or two about great southern comfort food. Born in Chicago, raised in Mississippi, and now repping Atlanta with style, Chef Jernard brings his full culinary journey into every dish he creates. His food tells a story, one of culture, tradition, and passion. With training rooted in French and Cajun techniques and a deep love for Southern cuisine, he knows exactly how to balance richness, flavor, and soul in every bite.

New Soul Kitchen Episode 603: Over The Top Comfort, Mac & Cheese
Source: CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen

Beyond the plate, Chef Jernard’s personality is just as magnetic as his cooking. As an award-winning TV host, bestselling author, and culinary storyteller, he invites viewers into his world with warmth and authenticity. His cookbook, Southern Inspired, celebrates the flavors of his upbringing while honoring the legacy of African American chefs who paved the way.

This episode isn’t just about food, it’s about elevating tradition, celebrating culture, and having fun in the kitchen. Chef Jernard proves once again that comfort food doesn’t have to be simple, it can be luxurious, creative, and unforgettable.

All-new episodes of New Soul Kitchen air Wednesdays at 9P/8C on CLEO TV. Will you be watching?

RELATED CONTENT: Chef Jernard Wells’ Flavor Empire Fueled By Fast and Reliable Xfinity 10G Network

Related Tags

Chef Jernard CLEO TV Cocktail recipes food mac and cheese recipes
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Lexie Brown, Klay Thompson, and Megan Thee Stallion

WNBA Star Lexie Brown Blasts Baseless Klay Thompson Buzz After Megan Thee Stallion Breakup: 'None Of It Is True'

Bossip
Roberto Cavalli - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027

The Hotties Are Standing Beside Her: Fans React To Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship News

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Karrueche Tran x Deion Sanders

Fans React To Karrueche Tran’s 'Lil Grandma' Title During Cozy Day With Deion Sanders

Bossip
Celebrities Visit Broadway - April 2026

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out For Joe Turner’s Come And Gone Opening Night

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party
YoungMadame  |  Kerbi Lynn

Lori Harvey Threatens To Sue Over ‘False Narratives’ Amid Damson Idris Split Speculation As He’s Spotted With 21-Year-Old Model

Comment
68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
YoungMadame  |  Kannon Trowell

Katseye’s Manon Hiatus Raises Bigger Questions About Black Women In Girl Groups

Comment
Portrait of smiling young couple sitting on bed
14 Items
Relationships  |  Julia Austin

Not Just Sex—14 Signs He’s Not Just Sleeping With You, He’s Falling For You

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close