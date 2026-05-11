The Ugly Truth Behind Trump’s Racist Attack On Reporter Rachel Scott — He Can’t Handle Black Women Asking Questions [Op-Ed]

Source: Getty

Not a single day goes by without President Donald Trump proving throughout the day that, for him, we have greatly lowered the bar for what’s considered acceptable behavior for a commander in chief, or any elected official, for that matter. (Or any well-adjusted adult, for that matter.)

But we should be particularly concerned about the trend of Trump and many in his administration bullying around members of the free press when they are asked relevant, substantive, journalistic questions that simply make things too uncomfortable for politicians who only know how to communicate to the public in platitudes and propaganda.

Also, Trump really, reeeeeally hates Black woman reporters, and ABC News’ Rachel Scott is proof.

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On Thursday, Trump staged a visit to the Lincoln Memorial to show off his new paint job on the Reflecting Pool. Scott asked the president a simple question that, under the same circumstances, any other president would be asked and expected to answer with some modicum of presidential decorum.

“Mr. President, you are here against the backdrop of the war in a Iran. Why focus on all these projects right now, especially with gas prices soaring?” she asked.

Trump, as usual, did not respond with a modicum of presidential decorum.

“You know why? Because I wanna keep our country beautiful and safe. Beautiful also. This place was a disgusting place. It was, Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and we had a terrible, disgusting … you probably don’t see dirt. But I do. And you walked down this pond. If you would’ve walked down, they’ll tell you better than anybody. They had to take 11 or 12 truckloads of garbage out of that lake, out of that water. And it sat there for years like that. And that’s not what our country’s about. Our country’s about beauty, cleanliness, safety, great people. Not a filthy capital,” Trump began, sounding like a bratty, indignant child who just got told his sand castle was uneven on one side. (Also, I can’t be the only one who wishes someone would beat him over the head with a thesaurus until he comes up with another word besides “beautiful.”)

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Then Trump retreated into his usual display of delusion and defensiveness by lobbing personal attacks at Scott.

“Such a stupid question that you asked. We’re fixing up the reflecting pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument. And you say, ‘Why are you fixing anything up?’ Because you can understand dirt, maybe better than I can. But I don’t allow it,” he continued, ignoring what Scott had actually asked him, which was not why he was cleaning the pool, but why he was making such a big presentation out of it when he should be focused on the pointless, disastrous war he started, and the tanking economy, which, along with the war and his poorly-handled mass deportation efforts, has given him the lowest approval ratings in the history of presidential approval ratings.

“This is one of the worst reporters. She’s with ABC fake news and she’s a horror show. She’s saying, ‘Why would you bother fixing this up? Why would I bother taking 11 or 12 truckloads of filth out of the water in front of the Lincoln monument?’ That’s what made our country great. Beauty made our country. People made our country great. A question like that is a disgrace to our country,” Trump concluded, before appearing to call Scott a “b—h” as he walked away. At least that’s what it looked like to many people who viewed the footage on social media.