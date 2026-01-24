Trump Tried to Fire Lisa Cook — Now The Supreme Court Is Signaling He Can’t Touch Her

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook leaves the U.S. Supreme Court on January 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in Trump v. Cook. This landmark case centers on President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, testing the legal boundaries of presidential power and the independence of the central bank. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Another day, another misguided legal effort by the Trump administration that appears to be failing. President Donald Trump turned many heads when he attempted to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over unsubstantiated claims of mortgage fraud last fall. After several lower courts ruled in Cook’s favor, Trump turned to the Supreme Court in the hope that it would allow the firing to proceed. Despite having a conservative supermajority, it appears the Supreme Court is leaning toward allowing Lisa Cook to keep her job.

According to CBS News, the Supreme Court heard arguments from lawyers representing the Trump administration on Wednesday. Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that “deceit or gross negligence” was cause enough to fire Lisa Cook.

While the Fed generally operates independently from the executive branch, the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 does allow the president to fire a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors “for cause.” Until Trump’s attempted firing of Lisa Cook, no sitting president has ever tried to fire a member of the Fed in the central bank’s 112-year history. In a letter to Cook, Trump said he had “sufficient cause” to fire her for “deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter.”

“The American people should not have their interest rates determined by someone who is at best grossly negligent,” Sauer argued. Bro, the country is being run by a man who is, at best, grossly negligent. What are we even talking about right now?

Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed out that Lisa Cook has not been found guilty of mortgage fraud in a court of law, or even indicted on criminal charges, making Sauer’s argument flimsy to say the least. It also doesn’t help that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has made similar mortgage claims to the ones Trump wants to fire Cook over, but he’s not facing the same level of scrutiny from the president.

“Your position that there’s no judicial review, no process required, no remedy available, very low bar for cause that the president alone determines — that would weaken if not shatter the independence of the Federal Reserve,” Kavanaugh said.