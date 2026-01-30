25 Men, Zero Charges — Ghislaine Maxwell Drops Explosive List Of Jeffrey Epstein Accomplices

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

According to reports, a new petition from convicted Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has a striking revelation in it, alleging that there were more people involved in the late financier’s abuse who haven’t been charged. The news comes as many question the Department of Justice’s continued blockage of the release of files related to Epstein.

The habeas petition by Maxwell was recently filed as the latest attempt to void her sentence and gain release from the correctional facility in Texas where she currently resides. The section in question speaks of four potential “co-conspirators” and 25 other men who apparently reached “secret settlements” to avoid indictment for their connection to the abuses Epstein committed over the years.

RELATED CONTENT: Whoopi Goldberg Slams Rumor She Visited Jeffrey Epstein’s Island, ‘I Don’t Go Anywhere!’

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In a Daily Beast report, the revelation raises a big question: “Who are these men, and why are they still being protected?” One person of note is billionaire investor Leon Black, a firm ally of President Donald Trump and the former founder and CEO of Apollo Global Management. Black paid $62.5 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands as a settlement for financial claims connected to his ties with Epstein.

Black was also summoned to testify before Congress in 2018 about foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election. That testimony included him hanging out with Trump during a trip to Russia in the ’90s, where Black said they went to a concert and a discotheque, and “might have been in a strip club together.” As far as his involvement with Epstein, Black denied any knowledge of his sex-trafficking but did pay him $170 million for “real estate and tax planning.”

The news comes as Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ are slow-walking and redacting elements of the full release of the Epstein files, which has angered members of Congress, including Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California. Both men have led the charge to release all the files to the public.

A poster with a 2002 quote by US President Donald Trump about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein displayed is seen on the side of a bus shelter in London on September 3, 2025. Epstein died in prison in 2019 awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking of underage girls. He and Trump were once friends, and US media has reported that the president’s name was among hundreds found in the so-called Epstein files, though there has not been evidence of wrongdoing. Trump is expected in the UK later in September for a second state visit. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law last November, requires all unclassified files related to the Epstein case to be released. But Trump’s pattern since then has been to distract so that the outcry around the convicted sex trafficker is drowned out, including the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Trump’s obsession with taking over Greenland.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Pathetic, Immature & Moronic’ White House Caught Doctoring Arrest Photo Of Anti-ICE Protester [Op-Ed]