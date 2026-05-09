Close
News

Atlanta Falcons Stars' Aunt Killed In Tragic Car Crash

Aunt Of Atlanta Falcons Stars AJ and Avieon Terrell Killed After Driver Slams Into Her Car In Supermarket Parking Lot

Giselle Terrell Perry, the aunt of Atlanta Falcons players A.J. and Avieon Terrell, died May 6 after a driver crashed into her vehicle outside a Kroger supermarket in Decatur, Georgia.

Published on May 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Giselle Mique Terrell-Perry
Source: Credit : Giselle Mique Terrell-Perry / Facebook / Giselle Mique Terrell-Perry / Facebook

Giselle Terrell Perry, the aunt of Atlanta Falcons players A.J. and Avieon Terrell, died May 6 after a driver crashed into her vehicle while she waited for a family member outside a Kroger supermarket in Decatur, Georgia, according to reports from WSB-TV and Atlanta News First.

Authorities said Terrell Perry was sitting in her parked car outside the Decatur Kroger around 3:20 p.m. while waiting for her mother to come out of the store. Investigators with DeKalb County said a female driver slammed into Terrell Perry’s vehicle, sending it into a metal pole and onto the sidewalk. Terrell Perry, 49, was in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash.

A pedestrian was also struck during the incident and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver involved in the crash was hospitalized as well.

RELATED CONTENT: High School Senior Patience Price Killed In Car Crash After Prom — ‘She Had So Much To Live For’

Witnesses told Atlanta News First the vehicle appeared to speed through the parking lot moments before the collision. Barber Tony Lackey said he saw the car racing across the lot while taking a smoke break nearby.

“We seen and heard the car coming and two seconds later, boom, a loud bang and all of us ran down there and checked it out, and it was horrible,” he told Atlanta News First in an article published May 7.

“It looked like two of the cars had been in an explosion like the car that she hit was t-boned because it was parked right there and brought all the way to the wall.”

Another witness, Doderick Moore, described the impact during an interview with WSB-TV on May 8.

“The woman came down here like a missile and knocked the car that way,” he said.

Moore said the crash caused Terrell Perry’s car to spin before slamming into the concrete post.

The daughter of the driver involved in the crash claimed her mother blacked out before hitting Terrell Perry.

Tyeisha Wilson, the daughter of the driver involved in the crash, also spoke with WSB-TV. She said her mother had just left her home before blacking out behind the wheel.

“My mom blacked out while she was driving and she didn’t even know what was happening,” she told WSB-TV. She has been left with serious injuries.

Wilson also offered condolences to the Perry family and said her mother feels “terrible” about the tragedy.

“I’m really sorry about what happened to your aunt, mother and family member but I just wish things could have happened differently,” she said.

Atlanta Falcons stars A.J. Terrell and Avieon Terrell mourned their aunt on Instagram along with Terrell Perry’s husband.

Giselle Terrell Perry, A.J. and Avieon Terrell,
Source: Photo courtesy of Atlanta News First / Giselle Terrell Perry, aunt of Atlanta Falcons stars A.J. and Avieon Terrell.

Terrell Perry’s husband, Laddyan Perry, told Atlanta News First he is struggling to cope with the loss.

“She was great, gorgeous, everything that’s good,” said Perry.

Meanwhile, A.J. Terrell shared a photo of his aunt via his Instagram Story with the caption:

“I can still hear you.”

Avieon Terrell also posted a video of his aunt celebrating one of his touchdowns during his time at Westlake High School, writing: 

“One of my biggest supporters.”

MadameNoire sends love and light to the Terrell Perry family during this difficult time. 

RELATED CONTENT: Anthony Joshua Rescued From Wreckage After Fatal Car Crash

Related Tags

atlanta falcons car crash crash Newsletter
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Virgin Creator Cruise 2026

Bad & Buoyant! A Gallery Of Viral Vixens, Dreamy It-Girlies & Bahama Mamas Who Slayyyed At Sea On Virgin Voyages’ Epic Creator Cruise

Bossip
Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - April 08, 2026

Cardi's Attorneys Seeking Full $4M Judgment Against Tasha K Amid New Gossip, Controversial Commentator Says 'I Lost The War'

Bossip
Woman puts cream on her teenage daughter

Mother's Day Beauty Ideas That'll Have Mom Glowing All Weekend Long

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

See What Everyday Beauty Products Were Behind Some Of Our Favorite Viral Met Gala Looks

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comment
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
50 Items
Entertainment  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard’s Women In Music

Comment
Portrait of smiling young couple sitting on bed
14 Items
Relationships  |  Julia Austin

Not Just Sex—14 Signs He’s Not Just Sleeping With You, He’s Falling For You

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close