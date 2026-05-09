Aunt Of Atlanta Falcons Stars AJ and Avieon Terrell Killed After Driver Slams Into Her Car In Supermarket Parking Lot

Source: Credit : Giselle Mique Terrell-Perry / Facebook / Giselle Mique Terrell-Perry / Facebook Giselle Terrell Perry, the aunt of Atlanta Falcons players A.J. and Avieon Terrell, died May 6 after a driver crashed into her vehicle while she waited for a family member outside a Kroger supermarket in Decatur, Georgia, according to reports from WSB-TV and Atlanta News First. Authorities said Terrell Perry was sitting in her parked car outside the Decatur Kroger around 3:20 p.m. while waiting for her mother to come out of the store. Investigators with DeKalb County said a female driver slammed into Terrell Perry’s vehicle, sending it into a metal pole and onto the sidewalk. Terrell Perry, 49, was in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash. A pedestrian was also struck during the incident and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver involved in the crash was hospitalized as well. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED CONTENT: High School Senior Patience Price Killed In Car Crash After Prom — ‘She Had So Much To Live For’ Witnesses told Atlanta News First the vehicle appeared to speed through the parking lot moments before the collision. Barber Tony Lackey said he saw the car racing across the lot while taking a smoke break nearby.

“We seen and heard the car coming and two seconds later, boom, a loud bang and all of us ran down there and checked it out, and it was horrible,” he told Atlanta News First in an article published May 7. “It looked like two of the cars had been in an explosion like the car that she hit was t-boned because it was parked right there and brought all the way to the wall.” Another witness, Doderick Moore, described the impact during an interview with WSB-TV on May 8. “The woman came down here like a missile and knocked the car that way,” he said. Moore said the crash caused Terrell Perry’s car to spin before slamming into the concrete post. The daughter of the driver involved in the crash claimed her mother blacked out before hitting Terrell Perry. Tyeisha Wilson, the daughter of the driver involved in the crash, also spoke with WSB-TV. She said her mother had just left her home before blacking out behind the wheel. “My mom blacked out while she was driving and she didn’t even know what was happening,” she told WSB-TV. She has been left with serious injuries. Wilson also offered condolences to the Perry family and said her mother feels “terrible” about the tragedy. “I’m really sorry about what happened to your aunt, mother and family member but I just wish things could have happened differently,” she said.