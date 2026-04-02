High School Senior Patience Price Killed In Car Crash After Prom — ‘She Had So Much To Live For’

Source: Photo courtesy of GoFundMe / High School senior Patience Price.

Friends are mourning the loss of 18-year-old high school senior Patience Price who died in a car crash on March 28, according to WSB-TV and 11 Alive. Officials from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) believe Price was not wearing a seatbelt when she was allegedly “thrown” from the car during the collision.

GPS said Patience Price died after traveling back from prom.

Officials say the incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday in Douglasville, Georgia, along Chapel Hill Road at Rosemont Drive, as Price and a group of friends were returning from prom at the Delta Flight Museum, WSB-TV reported. The state patrol said the group were traveling in a Mercedes “at a high rate of speed while negotiating a curve” when the car veered off the road. The car “struck an embankment, became airborne, and overturned multiple times,” GSP said, 11 Alive noted.

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Price was seated in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash, with another individual in the back and a driver behind the wheel, according to WSB-TV. Both the driver and the rear passenger were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The driver suffered “minor” injuries, while the backseat passenger’s condition was described as “serious,” the outlet reported. Police also stated that the driver “showed no signs of impairment,” per WSB-TV and 11 Alive.

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Price, a senior at Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville, Georgia, is being remembered by friends for her radiant spirit.

“She was always there for me anytime I needed her. And she just had so much love,” her friend Jazzlyn Scott told WSB-TV on March 30. “She had so much to live for. She had graduated early. She didn’t even get to walk the stage.”

Scott also pointed out that the stretch of Chapel Hill Road where the crash occurred is widely known in the community for being hazardous.

“It’s a very sharp turn. Everybody who lives over here knows you need to slow down when you get over here,” Scott said, before sadly adding, “The picture is so clear in my mind of her, and it’s just … It’s insane that I will never be able to speak to her or hug her.”

Students at Chapel Hill High School were informed of Price’s passing, and the school has made its crisis team available on campus to support those affected.

Patience Price’s mother has launched a GoFundMe for her funeral expenses.

Price’s mother, Kimberly Jones, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses for her homegoing service. The fundraiser describes the teen as a “Fire Cracker,” who “always lit up a room with the prettiest smile.” It also notes that she had previously overcome “kidney challenges with courage and grace.”

The page goes on to say, “Our sweet Patience, lovingly known as “PayPay,” was truly a light in our lives. With her warm spirit and beautiful smile, she had a gentle way of brightening any room she entered. She loved her family deeply and stood by them with a quiet strength that meant so much to us all. Most of all, she loved the Lord, and we hold on to that faith now more than ever.”

As of March 31, the campaign has raised more than $8,700, still short of its $15,000 goal.

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