Shocking Footage Shows Anthony Joshua Being Pulled From The Wreckage After Fatal Crash In Nigeria

Anthony Joshua Pulled From SUV After Deadly Nigeria Crash

Anthony Joshua sustained minor injuries in a fatal accident in southwestern Nigeria that resulted in the deaths of two people.

Published on December 29, 2025
Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fight Night
Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Footage has surfaced of British boxer Anthony Joshua being rescued from the wreckage of a fatal car crash. The former heavyweight boxing champion, 36, sustained minor injuries in an accident in southwestern Nigeria that resulted in the deaths of two people, authorities confirmed to CNN on Monday, Dec. 29.

The incident occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway near the Sagamu Interchange in Ogun State, a notoriously busy stretch of road frequently cited by local media as one of the country’s most dangerous. According to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps, the Lexus SUV Joshua was traveling in collided with a stationary truck during an overtaking maneuver and was suspected of exceeding the speed limit.

CNN reports that five adult men were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two occupants were killed, while Joshua was rescued alive and treated for bruises. Two more were unhurt.

“Anthony Joshua is well and responding to treatment,” Ogun State Police Command spokesperson Babaseyi Boluwatife told the outlet, describing the boxer’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

Images and videos are circulating on social media showing extensive damage to the vehicle and Joshua being assisted out of it in pain.

BBC reports that a relative of the boxer spoke out on condition of anonymity, and said the news came as a “shock” to the family.

“We are hoping for his speedy recovery and also the people who passed away—I pray for the departed to rest in peace,” the relative said, adding that Joshua had been traveling from Lagos to the family home ahead of the New Year.

Joshua made headlines last week for defeating and breaking the jaw of Jake Paul in a boxing bout.

This story is still developing…

