Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough have gone viral for their fabulously frugal wedding.

Many online users have rallied behind the bride’s choice to don a $47 wedding dress she purchased from Shein to the couple’s $500 nuptial ceremony that took place in February.

In a now viral TikTok, Kiara is seen trying on wedding dresses before she ultimately decided to order her gown online. Since it was posted, it’s garnered over 950,000 Views and 109,000 Likes.

The Shein dress she said “I do” in was a form-fitting white gown with a plunging neckline and low cut back.

The bride detailed in separate TikTok that the wedding took place in a public place, and that she and Joel were gifted several elements that ultimately helped their beautiful wedding come together, such as flowers and the cake.

The overall $500 price tag included the married duo’s out-of-pocket expenses for both their wedding and reception.

The couple and their intimate group of guests celebrated after Kiara and Joel’s union ceremony at a lounge, where attendees paid for their own drinks and food.

“Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible and to spend the least amount of money as possible,” Kiara recently told Good Morning America‘s hosts.

“I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a dress because I had the mindset: ‘I’m gonna wear this one time for a few hours,'” the bride explained.

“The people we [had] there, they understood the assignment. They understood the things that we were trying to do and they really supported us,” she noted. “You have a wedding with witnesses there to witness you vowing to your spouse [and] vowing to God that you guys are going to stay together for life. And then you celebrate with food, drinks and dance. And that’s exactly what we did.”

Congratulations to the Brokenbroughs on their special day and financial feat.

The couple’s $500 wedding compares to the $28,000 other lovebirds in the U.S. paid on average in 2021 to say ‘I do,’ according to The Knot.

