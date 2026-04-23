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Angel Reese Meets Michelle Obama On The IMO Podcast

Two Generations, One Truth — Angel Reese & Michelle Obama Gave Us The Conversation Black Women Deserve

Angel Reese sat down with Michelle Obama on the IMO podcast. Check out some highlights from the interview inside.

Published on April 23, 2026
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Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 07, 2026
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Angel Reese sat down with Michelle Obama on the IMO podcast. In a media landscape that often thrives on controversy, quick takes, and viral soundbites, this interview slowed things down just enough to remind audiences what meaningful dialogue actually looks like. Check out some highlights from the interview inside. 

At a time when Reese is navigating a highly visible WNBA career, public scrutiny, and a growing personal brand, her conversation with Obama felt like a necessary pause. It was less about headlines and more about humanity. Clips from the sit-down quickly circulated across social media, with fans and even the league itself chiming in. 

RELATED CONTENT: Angel Reese 1 Is Here: Inside The WNBA Star’s Debut Sneaker With Reebok

The WNBA official account summed up the moment simply, writing, “EVERYTHING about this 🤩👑.” It seemed to be the collective sentiment around the interview. 

What made the conversation hit differently is the alignment between the two women. Obama — who has long spoken about the pressures Black women face in public spaces — met Reese exactly where she is. She praised the young star’s poise, telling her she is “handling yourself beautifully” while acknowledging the weight that comes with being constantly watched. That validation carried weight, especially for an athlete who has often been at the center of criticism and debate.

Reese did not shy away from the truth. She admitted that, despite her success, “everything is not great,” offering a rare glimpse into the emotional toll of fame. It was a reminder that behind the highlight reels and brand deals is a 23-year-old woman figuring things out in real time.

The conversation also touched on relationships, boundaries, and identity beyond the court. Reese shared that she values authenticity in her personal life. She also talked about the importance of being seen beyond social media perception. That level of vulnerability resonated deeply with viewers accustomed to curated versions of celebrity life.

Online reactions reflect just how impactful the moment was. On social platforms, fans praised the exchange as “a safe space” and “a conversation we didn’t know we needed.” Others highlighted how powerful it was to see two generations of Black excellence in dialogue. Even in more mixed spaces like Reddit, supporters pushed back against criticism, noting that Reese is “winning despite any attempts to bring her down.” 

Be sure to check out the full conversation between Michelle Obama and Angel Reese below: 

RELATED CONTENT: A’ja Wilson Just Set The League On Fire — Here’s What Her Supermax Means For The WNBA

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