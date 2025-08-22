Angel Reese Drops First Signature Sneaker With Reebok
Angel Reese 1 Is Here: Inside The WNBA Star’s Debut Sneaker With Reebok
The WNBA’s newfound (and much-deserved) popularity has benefited all of its players, but perhaps none are taking advantage of this moment quite like Angel Reese.
She’s only in her second season as a member of the Chicago Sky, and she’s already stacking up the endorsements, including Reebok, which has fast-tracked her to the face of the women’s basketball rebranding.
With that honor comes her own signature sneaker, set to release globally on September 18.
Named the Angel Reese 1, the sneaker is outfitted with patented Energy Return System technology (ERS™) atop a lightweight EVA midsole, which consists of “Strategically placed pods of nitrogen-infused SuperFloat™ foam in the heel and forefoot absorb impact and provide excellent energy return for all-game comfort and bounce.”
There’s a Molded TPU Upper to keep the foot in place—a necessity for players like Reese who thrive in the post—and a Stability Cup to keep the heel stabilized.
Aside from the technology shaping and helping Reese be the most dominant player she can be, it’s gotta look good too. Reebok upped the style game by meshing Reese’s style with the brand’s classic design ethos from its basketball heyday, with some clear nods to the Mobius line.
But those ’90s hard lines and contrasting colors are softened with lighter shades and now take on the shape of a wing, upping its wearability on the court or the street.
Reese is happy that she wasn’t forced to sacrifice style or performance to create a silhouette that reflects her personality.
“This isn’t just a shoe, it’s my style, my story, and my stamp on the game,” Reese said in a press release. “I wanted to design a basketball shoe that elevates performance, innovation, style, and creative expression, all at once. Reebok and I built something that’s true to who I am, and I hope it pushes others to stand in their power, too. At the end of the day, it’s built for basketball—made to move and perform at the highest level.”
The branding queen she is, the first three colorways will be called the ‘Diamond Dust’, ‘Mebounds’, and ‘Receipts Ready.’ Of course, there will be merch, including “graphic tees, sweatshirts, and sweatpants, cropped tanks, and more.”
Priced at $120, you can add the Angel Reese 1 to your fall rotation come September 18.
Get a better look at the entire collection below:
1. Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1
