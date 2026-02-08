Close
Movies

Michelle Obama's Doc Sees Streaming Spike As ‘Melania’ Flops

‘Run It Up!’ Michelle Obama’s Doc Goes High With Streaming Spike As ‘Melania’ Racks Up Low Reviews: X Reacts

The former First Lady's 2020 documentary, based on her bestselling book, 'Becoming,' is seeing a resurgence in views in response to the release of Melania Trump's controversial $40 million film.

Published on February 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former First Lady Michelle Obama attends ‘Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama’ at State Farm Arena on May 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images). An advertisement for the “Melania: Twenty Days to History” documentary on January 27, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. The controversial $40 million documentary chronicles First Lady Melania Trump’s experience during the 2024 Presidential election. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Call it counter-programming. As Amazon Prime’s Melania documentary was released in theaters on Jan. 30, former First Lady Michelle Obama‘s Becoming doc is surging to the top 10 in Netflix views.

Becoming was released in 2020. It covers Obama’s 34-city book tour after the release of her best-selling memoir of the same title. Becoming has sold over 15 million copies worldwide, making it one of the top-selling memoirs of all time.

RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama Is Back With A New Book—And This One’s All About Her Iconic Style

US-POLITICS-BOOK-MICHELLE OBAMA
Former US first lady Michelle Obama meets with fans during a book signing on the first anniversary of the launch of her memoir “Becoming” at the Politics and Prose bookstore in Washington, DC, on November 18, 2019. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

On Jan. 23, Obama’s documentary was getting over 2,000 views, a respectable number for a six-year-old release. A week later, Becoming surged to more than 300,000 views. It spent a week in the Top 10 when it was released, generating 1.5 million views from 2023 to 2025.  

“The resurgence of interest in Becoming is a prime example of audiences discovering, or re-discovering, catalog content due to larger conversations in the zeitgeist,” Luminate comms director Jimmy Harney said in a statement, per The Hill. Luminate provides data for the film, TV, and music industry.

Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the Melania doc, directed by disgraced film director Brett Ratner. Ratner, who directed the Rush Hour series and X-Men: The Last Stand among other high-profile projects, hasn’t directed a film since 2017, when he was accused of sexual harassment by six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Hentsridge.


The surge in Becoming views has been encouraged across social media platforms as a way to support Obama and highlight the difference between the current reality and the Obama administration. Along with the $40 million budget for the doc itself, Amazon Prime allotted another $30 million for marketing, including a promo on the Sphere in Las Vegas.

So far, Melania, which covers the 20 days leading up to Trump’s second inauguration, has made $7 million. Per Deadline, it’s the highest-earning opening weekend for a non-fiction film in the last decade, following After Death, which earned $5 milion back in 2023.

Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere
First Lady Melania Trump attends Amazon MGM’s “Melania” World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Per box office statistics, 70% of Melania viewers were women, and 72% of them were 70 and over. The doc’s premiere was held at the Trump Kennedy Center on Jan. 29. Melania is expected to be released on Prime Video at a later date.

Keep scrolling to see social media’s reaction to the surge.

RELATED CONTENT: Dear Michelle Obama, We Need to Hear These 5 Conversations On Your New Podcast

Related Tags

Becoming Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama Brett Ratner Melania Trump Melania: Twenty Days to History michelle obama
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebs Slay With Culture & Style At The Fifteen Percent Gala

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Gallery: Ashanti & Nelly Give Couple's Goals At The Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

Grand Opening, Grand KKKlosing! Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

Bossip
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 06, 2026

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bring Parisian Drip to Their Favorite Date Night Spot

Bossip

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close