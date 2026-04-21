Why Mental Awareness Is Becoming A New Form Of Self-Care
Mental awareness may have once been a temporary self-care pampering spa session that created lovely Instagram posts and Pinterest quotes, but now it is a long-term necessity for everyday life. It includes emotional honesty that resists the need to constantly be the “strong black woman,” setting boundaries, taking steps to truly heal, and not apologizing for resting.
As Dr. Erica Martin Richards, chair and medical director of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Sibley Memorial Hospital, recently reported, women are at least twice as likely to experience a major depressive episode as men, yet African American women seek help at half the rate Caucasian women do. Understanding where you’re at in your mental health helps prevent other side effects that can manifest physically with potentially life-altering outcomes.
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How Can Black Women Manage Their Mental Health?
Do you remember in the film Girls’ Trip when Regina Hall’s character is reciting mantras to herself, “I am strong,” “I am fearless,” etc, to talk herself through dealing with the pain of her husband’s infidelity while putting on a good show for the sake of her “brand”?
While this example of speaking life into yourself and having a solid mantra sounds good, Black women must go beyond words and put it into practice.
It’s okay to seek professional help, which the team at Authenticity Associates can provide. There are trained professionals who can provide various forms of therapy in-person and online to suit your needs and comfort levels. Don’t be afraid to open up to peers, especially those who may be in similar situations, friends, and trusted family, to create a safe space for being vulnerable and avoid the isolation that is linked to deep depression.
The word “no” isn’t just a word, but a complete sentence that sets boundaries and protects your space. In other words, if you don’t feel like hosting Thanksgiving every year, being a bridesmaid again, agreeing to be a godparent, or letting someone move in with you, it’s OK to say “no” and stand firm. The same boundary works professionally as it’s fine to say that you don’t work after hours and you’ll check email when you’re on the clock, not at home.
Studies have shown that simply being in nature can reduce anxiety and create a sense of happiness in people. Therefore, if you live or work near a park, walking trail, or have a backyard you can use as your personal sanctuary, do it. Take quiet time for walking, running, or sitting in nature to practice mindfulness meditation.
What Does Emotional Intelligence Have to Do with Mental Awareness?
Emotional intelligence is the ability to understand, recognize, and manage emotions effectively in yourself and to sense emotional complexities in others. Doing so can help you manage societal complexities, build and maintain healthy relationships, and achieve your goals.
Key components using the Goleman Model include:
- Motivation
- Empathy
- Social skills
- Self-regulation
- Self-awareness
Having emotional intelligence and mental awareness in Black women matters in all walks of life, as even some of our highest achievers have their spirits and mental bandwidth tested regularly.
A Historic First Lady
A shining example of emotional intelligence is former but Black America’s “Forever First Lady” Michelle Obama, who resisted the urge to impulsively react to constant personal attacks, political negativity, and obvious racial bias against her and her family, including allegations regarding her gender.
She has continuously navigated high-stakes environments with warmth, grace, and honesty, while making genuine connections without losing who she is. In recent times, she unapologetically chose to protect her space and mental health by not attending recent high-profile political funerals.
A Trailblazing Gymnast
Let’s not forget our beloved Olympian, Simone Biles, who made a brave move prioritizing her self-care, mental health, and not risking physical injury by withdrawing from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Taking this time for herself and not pretending to be invincible allowed her to come back again in 2024, bigger and better than ever, to win three gold medals and a silver.
What Are Common Anxiety Symptoms Black Women Should Look Out For?
Emotional stress, depression, and anxiety may show up in extreme physical exhaustion or lethargy. People may begin to avoid social interactions, even with family. Then there are the physical signs, including:
- Weight gain or weight loss
- Stomach pain
- Headaches
- Chest tension
- Rapid heartbeat
- Insomnia
- Nightmares.
Let’s also discuss the unique cultural stressors that show in Black women. Many have high-functioning anxiety that can manifest as high productivity, where anxiety and depression are hidden behind the mask of the stereotypical “strong black woman” holding everyone down despite her pain or needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Are 5 Warning Signs of Anxiety?
Common symptoms of major anxiety include feeling restless, tense, or nervous. There may be an impending sense of danger, panic, or doom. Someone may have an increased heart rate, despite not physically exerting themselves and breathing rapidly.
Other signs include trembling, sweating, or being tired. Because someone’s mind is constantly worrying, you may notice they seem distracted and have trouble concentrating.
What Are 5 Signs of Someone Who is Emotionally Intelligent?
You’re dealing with someone who has high emotional intelligence if they can identify their emotions, since self-awareness is at the heart of this quality. The ability to regulate one’s emotions and not overreact despite triggers is key.
Emotionally intelligent people often notice how others feel and exude high empathy. As a result, they are able to often influence others and create highly engaged teams, which is why people with this trait can make effective leaders in the workplace and in their social circles.
Black Women Must Prioritize Emotional Health
In 2026, any black woman who hasn’t given up the “strong” label or “holding it down” may want to self-evaluate where she’s at in her overall mental awareness and self-care journey. While spa days and massages are great forms of self-care, nothing beats setting boundaries, saying “no” and seeking professional help when needed.
After all, Black women are human and deserve the love and support they so often give to others, which isn’t always reciprocated.
If this article resonated with you, feed your mind with more thoughtful and engaging content on our website.
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