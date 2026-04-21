Why mental awareness is becoming a new form of self-care

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Mental awareness may have once been a temporary self-care pampering spa session that created lovely Instagram posts and Pinterest quotes, but now it is a long-term necessity for everyday life. It includes emotional honesty that resists the need to constantly be the “strong black woman,” setting boundaries, taking steps to truly heal, and not apologizing for resting.

As Dr. Erica Martin Richards, chair and medical director of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Sibley Memorial Hospital, recently reported, women are at least twice as likely to experience a major depressive episode as men, yet African American women seek help at half the rate Caucasian women do. Understanding where you’re at in your mental health helps prevent other side effects that can manifest physically with potentially life-altering outcomes.

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How Can Black Women Manage Their Mental Health?

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Do you remember in the film Girls’ Trip when Regina Hall’s character is reciting mantras to herself, “I am strong,” “I am fearless,” etc, to talk herself through dealing with the pain of her husband’s infidelity while putting on a good show for the sake of her “brand”?

While this example of speaking life into yourself and having a solid mantra sounds good, Black women must go beyond words and put it into practice.

It’s okay to seek professional help, which the team at Authenticity Associates can provide. There are trained professionals who can provide various forms of therapy in-person and online to suit your needs and comfort levels. Don’t be afraid to open up to peers, especially those who may be in similar situations, friends, and trusted family, to create a safe space for being vulnerable and avoid the isolation that is linked to deep depression.

The word “no” isn’t just a word, but a complete sentence that sets boundaries and protects your space. In other words, if you don’t feel like hosting Thanksgiving every year, being a bridesmaid again, agreeing to be a godparent, or letting someone move in with you, it’s OK to say “no” and stand firm. The same boundary works professionally as it’s fine to say that you don’t work after hours and you’ll check email when you’re on the clock, not at home.

Studies have shown that simply being in nature can reduce anxiety and create a sense of happiness in people. Therefore, if you live or work near a park, walking trail, or have a backyard you can use as your personal sanctuary, do it. Take quiet time for walking, running, or sitting in nature to practice mindfulness meditation.