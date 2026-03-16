The Cost of Being ‘The Strong Black Girl’ — Why Depression In Our Daughters Often Goes Unseen

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The weight of being “strong” isn’t just a burden Black women pick up when we become adults; it’s a heavy hand-me-down draped over our shoulders before we’ve even lost our baby teeth. It demands that we become the rocks and the rescuers for everyone else, while our own needs go unseen, unnamed, and unmet.

Because this “armor” is so common, many parents and mentors miss the early signs of depression in Black girls, mistaking their silence for strength. For our daughters, this habit of following what experts call the Superwoman Schema—a cycle where they feel forced to act tough, to hide their feelings, and to never, ever, show any “weakness”—starts while they’re still picking out outfits for their favorite Barbies.

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Research from Johns Hopkins University shows how this pattern works as a survival tool. While this internal armor helps Black girls and women get through hard times, the constant effort of maintaining it often leads us towards deep sadness, hopelessness, and total burnout.

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It’s an unspoken rule that we have to be the backbone of our family, the ultimate peacemaker out in the world and in our homes, and the person who never, ever, falls apart, no matter how much pressure we’re under. This cultural mandate creates the expectation that we’ll take hits without flinching, handle unfair treatment with a smile, and work twice as hard just to be treated half as well by others, including our own.

In the Black community, we call this set of behaviors being resilient; we call it being “grown”; we call it having a “good head on our shoulders.” But beneath that perfect image of Black girl high achievers, there’s a quiet crisis bubbling up.

As recently reported by Click2Houston, depression in our girls doesn’t always look like crying or “bed rot.” We have to be more vigilant because the typical signs of depression in Black girls are often normalized as just “part of growing up.”

Essentially, we tell our daughters that their worth is measured by how much weight they can carry. When we praise them for being high-achieving, but also “low maintenance,” we’re unknowingly telling them that their feelings are a problem to be solved.

This creates a dangerous path where emotional pain gets buried under a layer of “being the best,” leaving so many of our girls to suffer in silence.

The numbers are scary. Recent data from the CDC shows that nearly 1 in 4 Black teenage girls said they seriously thought about suicide in 2021—a huge jump over the last ten years. Even worse, emergency room visits for suicide attempts among teenage girls went up by over 50% during the pandemic. Despite this, our girls are often the last ones to get a proper diagnosis or the support they need.

I know this because I lived it. As a teen, my depression didn’t look like a scene from some sad movie. To the adults around me, it looked like a “bad attitude.” I was labeled as “too grown,” “lazy,” or “difficult,” when in reality, just getting through the day often felt like I was attempting to walk through quicksand.

I needed my individual experience validated and supported, but because I was a Black girl, my exhaustion wasn’t seen as a cry for help—instead, it was seen as a character flaw. I didn’t get professional help, a therapist, or any conversations about medical interventions, until I was well into my twenties.