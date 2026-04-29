Da Brat & Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart Break Down 3 Rules Couples Need When Mixing Business With Pleasure

Source: Creative PR / Charlton Inije, Inije Photography

Da Brat and Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart are building a legacy in both love and in business. They are doing it in real time, in full view, and with a level of honesty that feels both refreshing and necessary.

Their new book, The Way Love Goes, is not just a reflection of their journey. It is a revelation of what it actually takes to sustain both partnership and power. Behind the highlight reels, viral moments, and visible success is something far more grounded: intentional work. And that is what makes their story resonate right now.

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More couples are merging love with ambition. Relationships are evolving into financial ecosystems, creative collaborations, and shared visions of legacy. But what often looks effortless on the outside is anything but. It requires structure, discipline, clarity, and transparency.

Because love may be fluid, but business is not. And when those two worlds collide without intention, the cracks are evident and often gaping.

Drawing from Da Brat and Judy’s dynamics, including differences in communication, emotional processing, and the realities of building while in partnership, these are three non-negotiables every couple should establish before turning love into a business-focused joint venture.

1. Communication is not optional. It is operational

Source: Instagram/ Sosobrat / Instagram/ Sosobrat

There is a difference between talking and actually communicating.

In their book, the married couple is candid about the fact that they handle conflict differently. Da Brat leans toward immediate resolution, while Judy needs space to process. That contrast does not disappear when business is introduced. It becomes more pronounced.

In business, communication is no longer just emotional. It is strategic. It shapes decisions, timelines, and outcomes. If one partner shuts down while the other pushes forward, it is no longer just a disagreement. It becomes a disruption in how things get done.

The real question is not “Do you communicate?” It is “How do you communicate, especially under pressure?”

MadameNoire takeaway: Before you build a brand together, understand how you navigate tension together. Define how decisions are made. Establish how conflict is addressed. Most importantly, agree on how resolution happens.

Because unresolved issues in love will always show up as misalignment in business.

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