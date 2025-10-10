‘RHOP’ Scandal Erupts: Wendy & Eddie Osefo Arrested On Felony Fraud Charges — See Their Suprising Mugshots

Dr. Wendy Osefo, Eddie Osefo at Netflix’s “Forever” series premiere held at Tudum Theater on May 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Source: JC Olivera / Getty

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans are in a frenzy after news broke that stars Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie Osefo were arrested on criminal fraud charges the evening of October 9th.

TMZ reports that The Real Housewives of Potomac star has been hit with a whopping 16 charges — including seven felonies — over allegations she submitted false and misleading information in a fraud scheme topping $300. She’s also accused of lying to police, facing an additional misdemeanor for making a false statement to an officer.

The couple, both 41, are currently being held in Westminster, Maryland.

According to press release by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland, the pair “fraudulently reported a burglary and theft.”

Read the entire press release below:

“On April 7th, 2024, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Turnberry Court, Finksburg, for the report of a burglary and theft.

Upon arrival, they met with the homeowners who stated they returned from vacation to find that their home had been entered and numerous items had been stolen. They reported approximately 80 items of jewelry, luxury goods, clothing, and shoes were stolen, worth a total of more than $200,000.

During the investigation, Detectives found that over $20,000 of the items reported stolen had been returned by the owners to the locations the items were purchased. Further, Detectives found images of a homeowner wearing jewelry that had been reported stolen after the burglary took place.

On October 9th, 2025, the investigation was presented to a Grand Jury and the homeowners were indicted. A search warrant was issued for the residence, and arrest warrants were issued for the homeowners, who are identified as Edward Osefo, a 41 year old male living at the Turnberry Court address, and Wendy Osefo, a 41 year old female, also living at the Turnberry Court address. They were both taken into custody and transported to Carroll County Central Booking, where they were formally charged with multiple counts related to fraud.

(All individuals are presumed innocent of the pending charges until proven guilty in a court of law)”

Despite the serious charges, both seemed unbothered and smiled in their mugshots.

Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Bassett commented on the couple’s legal troubles during an early morning appearance on FOX 5 DC on Friday, October 10.

“I am shocked. I’m sad,” Candiace, 38, said. “I’m literally just getting this news with you all. That’s my first thought, that $300 and we’re arresting a mother and a father, business owners, entrepreneurs.”

She continued: “We don’t know what the charges are for but we know that the Osefos have a very successful marijuana business. They are providing jobs and opportunities for people of color in the area, in the DMV. My first thought is, ‘Are they being targeted? Is this something that we should be thinking about?’”

Reps for the couple, who have been married since September 2011, have yet to release statements on their arrests.

Both Edward and Wendy Osefo posted bond and were released October 10, 2025.

