Close
Celebrity

15 Halle Berry Movies Fans Should Watch

15 Halle Berry Movies Fans Should Watch To Understand Her Legacy

Halle Berry has built a career that is both historic and deeply influential.

Published on April 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

best-halle-berry-movies
Source: Jason Mendez/GA / Getty

When we talk about Black Hollywood royalty, Halle Berry is always in the conversation. From breaking barriers at the Academy Awards to redefining what it means to be a leading woman across genres, Berry has built a career that is both historic and deeply influential. Check out 15 Halle Berry movies you need to watch to understand her legacy inside.

According to FandomWire, Berry has consistently moved between drama, action, romance, comedy and biopic storytelling with a level of ease that few can match. Berry’s impact goes beyond her beauty, which Hollywood tried to box her into early on.

Related Stories

The award-winning actress made it clear from the start that she was willing to take risks. Whether that meant playing deeply flawed characters or stepping into blockbuster franchises that shaped pop culture, Berry was willing to take on roles that explored her range across genres in film.

Berry is still the first and only Black woman to win Best Actress at the Oscars, which is a reality that speaks volumes about both her achievement and the industry itself. But her legacy is not just one moment. It is a body of work that reflects range, resilience, and reinvention.

If you really want to understand why Halle Berry is that girl, these films are essential viewing. As fans prepare to watch her latest Prime movie, Crime 101, we had to revisit the classics that got her here. Still a hot girl, sharing the real parts of her life when she chooses to with sexy photo dumps and workout posts.

From our personal favorite B.A.P.S. to the X-Men franchise, Berry has cemented herself in Hollywood as one of the best to ever do it. Scroll on for 15 Halle Berry movies you should watch to understand her legacy.

15 Halle Berry Movies You Need To Watch

1. Monster’s Ball


This is the performance that changed everything. Berry’s Oscar-winning role is raw, painful, and unforgettable.

2. Introducing Dorothy Dandridge

A full-circle moment where Berry honors a Black Hollywood pioneer while becoming one herself.

3. Boomerang

Her charm and screen presence helped define 90s Black romantic comedies.

4. Jungle Fever

A bold debut that proved she was not afraid to get gritty early in her career.

5. Losing Isaiah

Berry leaned into emotionally intense storytelling, showing her commitment to transformation.

6. B.A.P.S.

A cult classic that still lives in the culture and showcases her comedic timing.

7. X-Men


As Storm, she brought Black women into the superhero spotlight in a major way.

8. X2: X-Men United

Expanded her presence as a powerful mutant leader.

9. X-Men: Days of Future Past

A reminder of her lasting impact in the franchise.

10. Die Another Day

Jinx redefined the Bond girl as strong, capable, and unforgettable.

11. Catwoman

While polarizing, it has evolved into a cult favorite with a new generation.

12. Things We Lost in the Fire

A deeply emotional performance that highlights her dramatic range.

13. Cloud Atlas

Berry pushed boundaries by playing multiple characters across timelines.

14. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

She proved she could still dominate action roles with precision and power.

15. Bruised

Her directorial debut marked a new chapter, showing her strength behind the camera.

Halle Berry’s legacy is layered. She has continued to evolve while reshaping Hollywood.

Check out her latest film with Prime’s Crime 101 below:

RELATED: Regina Hall Movies: 10 Best Films That Define Her Career

Related Tags

halle berry movies
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

Bossip
Cardi B x Bia

'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

Bossip
Universal Pictures Presents A Halle Bailey And Chloe Bailey Hosted Private Screening For "You, Me & Tuscany" In Los Angeles On Thursday, April 2nd

Chloe And Halle Bailey Delivered A Sister Style Moment At 'You, Me & Tuscany' Screening You Need To See

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Cardi B And NYC Mayor Team Up To Push Accessible Childcare Foward

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Portrait of couple
5 Items
Mental Health  |  Shannon Dawson

4 Chilling Nonverbal Signs Someone Is A Narcissist—And They Can’t Fully Hide Them

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Portrait Studio
50 Items
Lifestyle  |  Shanique Yates

#WCW – 50 Queer Queens Serving Main Character Energy Only This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 15

Comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
Tia Mowry Doing Press For 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act'
5 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Tia Mowry Is Back In Love — 5 Times She Soft-Launched Her Mystery Man

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close