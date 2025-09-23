Regina Hall Movies: 10 Best Films That Define Her Career

Regina Hall is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses, and yet, she still feels like one of its most underrated treasures. For more than two decades, Hall has consistently delivered performances that are sharp, witty, and full of heart. Check out the 10 Regina Hall movies that define her career inside.

RELATED: 12 Powerful Women Over 40, Child-Free by Choice And Living Their Best Lives

From broad comedies to intimate dramas, she brings a magnetic presence that makes every role unforgettable. With her latest film, One Battle After Another, generating buzz, now is the perfect time to look back on Regina Hall’s movies that showcase why she remains such a vital force in the industry.

Celebrating Brilliance

What makes Hall so unique is her ability to command both comedy and drama with equal brilliance. Many first met her as Brenda in the Scary Movie franchise, where her fearless physical comedy and razor-sharp timing made her a standout. But limiting Hall to just comedic roles doesn’t do justice to the breadth of her talent. Over the years, she has proven herself equally skilled at delivering nuanced, emotionally charged performances that linger long after the credits roll.

Indie to Mainstream

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Hall has also carved out a space as one of the few actresses who can balance mainstream blockbusters with independent gems. She can headline an ensemble comedy like Girls Trip, commanding the screen alongside some of Hollywood’s funniest women, and then pivot to an intimate character study like Support The Girls, where her nuanced performance earned critical acclaim (and even recognition from former President Obama). This balance is rare, and it’s one of the reasons her career feels so enduring.

Beyond her talent, Hall exudes a warmth and relatability that draws audiences in. She often portrays women who are strong, complicated, and deeply human. The characters we root for because they feel so real. Whether she’s making us laugh until our sides hurt or leaving us on the edge of our seats, Hall’s performances always leave an impact.

From laugh-out-loud comedies to soul-stirring dramas, Regina Hall has proven she can do it all. As her career continues to evolve, we see that every role she takes on is worth watching.

Check out 10 Regina Hall movies that define her career:

1. Scary Movie (2000) Source:YouTube Hall first broke through as Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie franchise. Her comedic timing and unforgettable one-liners made Brenda a fan favorite, cementing Hall as a star to watch. 2. The Best Man (1999) Source:YouTube In this beloved classic, Hall played Candy, the sharp-witted dancer whose charm and warmth helped make the film a cultural touchstone. 3. Girls Trip (2017) Source:YouTube As Ryan Pierce, Hall anchored the all-star ensemble cast with grace and charisma. The film became a cultural phenomenon and showcased Hall’s ability to balance comedy with vulnerability. 4. Think Like A Man (2012) Source:YouTube Hall brought heart and relatability to her role as Candace, navigating love and family in this hit romantic comedy inspired by Steve Harvey’s book. 5. Death at a Funeral (2010) Source:YouTube A remake of the British comedy, this ensemble piece gave Hall room to shine among comedic heavyweights, delivering laughs in the midst of chaos. 6. Little (2019) Source:YouTube Playing April, Hall showed off her comedic chops alongside Issa Rae and Marsai Martin in this playful body-swap comedy. 7. Support The Girls (2018) Source:YouTube Hall’s performance as Lisa, the compassionate yet overworked manager of a roadside bar, earned critical acclaim. Former President Obama even named it one of his favorite films of the year. 8. Master (2022) Source:YouTube In this chilling thriller, Hall gave a commanding dramatic performance as a newly appointed dean at an elite university grappling with racism and the supernatural. 9. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (2022) Source:YouTube Hall dazzled as Trinitie Childs, a pastor’s wife caught in scandal, blending satire and pathos in one of her boldest roles to date. 10. People Places Things (2015) Source:YouTube A tender indie film where Hall played Diane, a love interest navigating relationships and single parenthood with depth and authenticity.