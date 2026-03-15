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Oscars 2026: Best Dressed Black Stars From The Red Carpet

2026 Oscars Red Carpet — The Best Dressed Black Stars Stealing The Spotlight At The Academy Awards

Celebs are sizzling and slaying at the 98th Academy Awards, with your fave melanin magic makers donning designer duds at the Dolby Theatre.

Published on March 15, 2026
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Seen on the Oscars scene…

Celebs are sizzling and slaying at the 98th Academy Awards, with your fave melanin magic makers donning designer duds at the Dolby Theatre.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Oscar Winners — A Timeline Of The 25 Performances Hollywood Couldn’t Ignore

Hollywood’s biggest night is bringing together the industry’s most celebrated actors, filmmakers, and creatives ahead of an awards-season showdown between two of the year’s most talked-about films: Sinners and One Battle After Another.

Ryan Coogler’s film is sinking its teeth into the Academy Awards with 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, and Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who already took home Best Actor at the Actor Awards.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is another major contender of the night, scoring 13 nominations.

Several of the night’s stylish arrivals are directly tied to the two films.

98th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Seen on the scene was the star of the night himself, Michael B. Jordan. The Academy darling predicted to win his first Oscar sizzled in all-black.

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Also spotted was Wunmi Mosaku, who celebrated the success of Sinners and her Best Supporting Actress nomination in a glittering green Louis Vuitton gown.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Similarly, her co-star Jayme Lawson shimmered and shone in royal blue.

Not to be outdone, Sinners’ costume designer Ruth E. Carter made a style statement in white.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Already a two-time Oscar winner for her work on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Carter could become the most Oscar-winning Black woman in Academy Awards history.

Shades of chocolate and nude were style trends at the Academy Awards, as seen on Danielle Brooks and Marsai Martin.

98th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Matei Horvath / Getty

Also spotted on the carpet was superstar stunner Teyana Taylor.

Teyana served baaaawdy, showcasing her exquisite abs in a fringe black and white dress with a sheer mesh panel.

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Taylor’s One Battle After Another co-star Chase Infiniti was also seen on the scene at the Oscars.The 25-year-old actress who has become one of the breakout stars of awards season thanks to her performance as Willa in the film, stunned in a lilac gown.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Source: ANGELA WEISS / GettySeen

RELATED CONTENT: Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From Olandria Carthen, Wunmi Mosaku, & More At The MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

Related Tags

Academy Award academy awards Chase Infiniti Danielle Brooks Jayme Lawson marsai martin Michael B. Jordan oscars Ryan Coogler teyana taylor Wunmi Mosaku

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