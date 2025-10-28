Caught On Camera! Black Woman Punched And Spat On By Racist White Man In Shocking Houston Attack

White Man Spits On, Punches Black Woman After Alleged Crash
Dr. Candice Matthews, a human and civil rights activist in Houston, Texas, took to Facebook and Instagram on Oct. 24 to call out the atrocious behavior of a white man who spat on and punched her client—a Black female driver—after an alleged car crash incident.
The video, shared to Dr. Matthews’ Instagram on Friday, captured a white man, a Houston resident allegedly named Ronald Gorham, exploding at her client after they got into a crash incident near Perry and Mills road in Northwest Houston.
“Who Know(s) This Racist???? Harris County Sheriff Deputies Took Him Into Custody,” she penned.
In the clip, Gorham accused Matthews’ client of a hit and run, which she quickly denied.
“I didn’t hit you and run. I’m right here at the gas station,” she told the irate Gorham. “You hit my car, and I pulled over to the gas station. You seen me turning around… I got out of the school zone, and you saw me turning around.”
Gorham called the Black woman the N-word as the argument escalated.
The argument quickly escalated after Gorham notified the woman that the police were on their way. She calmly responded, “That’s fine,” which sent Gorham into a fit of rage. Immediately, he became hostile, firing off racial slurs at the woman.
“F—k you, you fu–king n–gger,” he screamed, before the woman stood her ground, calling him a “b–tch.” That comment sent Gorham into another furious fit. He aggressively approached the woman, spat on her, and then punched her, all of which was caught on camera by the victim.
Ronald Gorham was arrested after the incident, according to Dr. Candice Matthews.
According to Dr. Matthews’ follow-up video shared Oct. 25, justice was swiftly served. Ronald Gorham was “arrested” after the incident. Her follow-up video captured him being detained by an officer with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston.
“This disgusting act will not be tolerated — we are pushing for this to be prosecuted as a HATE CRIME under Texas law, “ Dr. Matthews added. “This kind of racial violence and disrespect toward our Black community will be exposed every single time. Press Conference coming soon — stay tuned for date, time, and location. Justice is coming.”
In Texas, a hate crime—also called a “bias crime”—according to the Texas Criminal Defense Group, is a criminal act motivated by prejudice against a person’s protected characteristics, such as race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, or national origin. Under Texas Penal Code § 12.47, these crimes are punished more severely because they target victims based on who they are rather than what they have done.
Common examples include assaults, vandalism, or harassment driven by bias. Penalties are enhanced when bias is proven—for instance, criminal mischief can be raised from a Class C to a Class A misdemeanor, harassment from a Class B to a Class A misdemeanor, and assault from a Class A misdemeanor to a third-degree felony, leading to significantly longer jail terms and higher fines.
Notably, assault under the bias crime law in Texas is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to the website. Social media users quickly flocked to the comments section, calling for Dr. Matthews and her client to press for further charges beyond the hate crime law.
“She needs to file a civil suit on him as well,” one user wrote.
Another person commented, “Nah, we need more charges, assault ain’t enough!”
Thankfully, Dr. Candice Matthews assured that her client was safe after the terrible exchange.
“My client is safe…. We got her, y’all!!!!” she penned in the comments.
