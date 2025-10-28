Caught On Camera! Black Woman Punched And Spat On By Racist White Man In Shocking Houston Attack

Houston resident Ronald Preston Gorham attacked a black woman after an alleged car accident. Source: Instagram/candicematthewsdr

Dr. Candice Matthews, a human and civil rights activist in Houston, Texas, took to Facebook and Instagram on Oct. 24 to call out the atrocious behavior of a white man who spat on and punched her client—a Black female driver—after an alleged car crash incident.

The video, shared to Dr. Matthews’ Instagram on Friday, captured a white man, a Houston resident allegedly named Ronald Gorham, exploding at her client after they got into a crash incident near Perry and Mills road in Northwest Houston.

“Who Know(s) This Racist???? Harris County Sheriff Deputies Took Him Into Custody,” she penned.

In the clip, Gorham accused Matthews’ client of a hit and run, which she quickly denied.

“I didn’t hit you and run. I’m right here at the gas station,” she told the irate Gorham. “You hit my car, and I pulled over to the gas station. You seen me turning around… I got out of the school zone, and you saw me turning around.”

Gorham called the Black woman the N-word as the argument escalated.

The argument quickly escalated after Gorham notified the woman that the police were on their way. She calmly responded, “That’s fine,” which sent Gorham into a fit of rage. Immediately, he became hostile, firing off racial slurs at the woman.

“F—k you, you fu–king n–gger,” he screamed, before the woman stood her ground, calling him a “b–tch.” That comment sent Gorham into another furious fit. He aggressively approached the woman, spat on her, and then punched her, all of which was caught on camera by the victim.