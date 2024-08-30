News

11-Year Old Stockton Girl Dies After 6 Minor Drivers Crash SUV

11-Year-Old Girl Dies After 6 Minors Reportedly Crash SUV In Stockton

Published on August 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Queen Marie Stacy Norwood,

Source: GOFUNDME / other

Stockton, California, officials are investigating the death of an 11-year-old child after six children and teens under the legal driving age reportedly drove an SUV and crashed the vehicle.

According to a Facebook post published by the Stockton Police Department, on Aug. 25, 2024, at about 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on N. El Dorado St. where a vehicle hit a tree. They found five female juveniles (ages 11, 13, 14, 14, and 15) and one male juvenile (13) at the scene.

The 11-year-old girl, identified as Queen Marie Norwood, died at the hospital from her injuries while the others were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Bakersfield Now noted.

The Stockton PD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident. Officials say no adults were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. It’s unclear who was behind the wheel.

Officer Omer Edhah, a spokesperson from the Stockton Police Department, called the crash “disturbing.” He advised community members to always be aware of the whereabouts of their children.

“These are all very young children, between the ages of 11 and 15, and, unfortunately, one of them succumbed to their injuries. It’s disturbing,” Edhah told ABC News 10.

“And our message out to the community is be mindful where your children are, be aware of where your car keys are, be mindful of who you give your keys to and just kind of be aware all around — definitely don’t want to end up in a situation like this again,” Edhah added.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help Norwood’s family. 

Details about the children involved in the shocking car crash are limited. However, ABC 10 reported that Norwood was a student at McKinley Elementary in Stockton. A GoFundMe account was created to help Norwood’s family with funeral expenses. In the bio of the campaign, loved ones described the beautiful 11-year-old as “intelligent” and a “shining star who has left this earth way too soon.”

The campaign noted that Norwood’s mother, Lanequia (NeNe), and father, Tremaine (Man Man), are left to navigate her profound loss.

“On behalf of the heartbroken Parents, Siblings, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins, we’d like to thank anyone who can and finds it in their heart to assist with the funeral expenses of our beloved Ms Queenie Norwood. We love you Baby Girl! Fly High Angel!” the GoFundMe page added.

As of Aug. 29, over $4,000 has been raised to support the Norwood family.

 

RELATED CONTENT: Former ‘L&HH’ Star Apple Watts Updates Fans On Recovery After Life-Altering Car Crash

Related Tags

11-year-old california crash Newsletter Stockton

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close