11-Year-Old Girl Dies After 6 Minors Reportedly Crash SUV In Stockton

Stockton, California, officials are investigating the death of an 11-year-old child after six children and teens under the legal driving age reportedly drove an SUV and crashed the vehicle.

According to a Facebook post published by the Stockton Police Department, on Aug. 25, 2024, at about 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on N. El Dorado St. where a vehicle hit a tree. They found five female juveniles (ages 11, 13, 14, 14, and 15) and one male juvenile (13) at the scene.

The 11-year-old girl, identified as Queen Marie Norwood, died at the hospital from her injuries while the others were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Bakersfield Now noted.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Stockton PD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident. Officials say no adults were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. It’s unclear who was behind the wheel.

Officer Omer Edhah, a spokesperson from the Stockton Police Department, called the crash “disturbing.” He advised community members to always be aware of the whereabouts of their children.

“These are all very young children, between the ages of 11 and 15, and, unfortunately, one of them succumbed to their injuries. It’s disturbing,” Edhah told ABC News 10.

“And our message out to the community is be mindful where your children are, be aware of where your car keys are, be mindful of who you give your keys to and just kind of be aware all around — definitely don’t want to end up in a situation like this again,” Edhah added.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help Norwood’s family.

Details about the children involved in the shocking car crash are limited. However, ABC 10 reported that Norwood was a student at McKinley Elementary in Stockton. A GoFundMe account was created to help Norwood’s family with funeral expenses. In the bio of the campaign, loved ones described the beautiful 11-year-old as “intelligent” and a “shining star who has left this earth way too soon.”

The campaign noted that Norwood’s mother, Lanequia (NeNe), and father, Tremaine (Man Man), are left to navigate her profound loss.

“On behalf of the heartbroken Parents, Siblings, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins, we’d like to thank anyone who can and finds it in their heart to assist with the funeral expenses of our beloved Ms Queenie Norwood. We love you Baby Girl! Fly High Angel!” the GoFundMe page added.

As of Aug. 29, over $4,000 has been raised to support the Norwood family.

RELATED CONTENT: Former ‘L&HH’ Star Apple Watts Updates Fans On Recovery After Life-Altering Car Crash