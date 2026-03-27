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Fine AF Fridays! These Face Cards Command Attention, Vol. 20

Fine AF Fridays! If Looks That Kill These Stunning Standouts Would Have Us Deceased, Vol. 20

Actor Lawrence Robinson makes an appearance with his perfectly sculpted facial features. And Cynthia Bailey brought those perfect cheekbones.

Published on March 27, 2026
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Source: Victoria Monet/ IG: @victoriamonet, Source: JC Jones/ IG: @jcjonesofficial, Source: David Jon/IG @davidjonphotography

Usually for Fine AF Fridays we’ll give a nice mix of celebrities who are giving body, face, outfits, maybe even hair. But this week is all about face.

For Vol. 20, Victoria Monét nearly knocked our socks off with her stunning flawless selfies. Actor Lawrence Robinson makes an appearance with his perfectly sculpted facial features. And we couldn’t leave Cynthia Bailey off the list with those perfect cheekbones.

Let’s see who else made the list.

RELATED CONTENT: Face Cards Lethal, Chests & Rippling Pecs On Display — Fine AF Fridays Vol. 19 Is A Problem

1. Kendra Bailey, 28


There is something about model Kendra Bailey that is so effortlessly beautiful. We see how she caught Bryson Tiller’s eye.

2. Victoria Monét, 36

Victoria Monet has this ethereal glow in this flawless selfie! The pink blush and gloss is everything!

3. Zonnique Pullins, 30

It was hard to choose the best photos from Zonnique’s page this week, because she had a lot to choose from as she was celebrating her birthday. But these flirty pictures really highlight the beauty in her face!

4. Donovan Mitchell, 29

We appreciate a slowed down video of a handsome fellow and Donovan Mitchell, who is also known as Coco Jones’ fiancé, is definitely a handsome man.

5. Halle Bailey, 25

Halle Bailey and her angelic facial features never get old! Like imagining facetiming her and this is what you see.

6. D.C. Young Fly, 33

Oop! Not D.C. Young Fly giving us the eyes! Where did he learn how to smize at? He was looking kinda scrumptious for his show in New Orleans.

7. Keke Palmer, 32

Like Victoria Monet, Keke Palmer also looked pretty in her pink makeup for the photoshoot she posted this week.

8. Jerrie Johnson, 32

Jerrie Johnson is another person who has one of those elegant faces that makes you want to stare. The perfectly rounded cheek bones and that million dollar smile definitely has us hooked.

9. Tyler Lepley, 39

Can we get Tyler Lepley in a western film? We’ll definitely be running to the theaters now that we have this preview of how he looks shirtless with a cowboy hat on!

10. Winnie Harlow, 31

At this point, make Winnie Harlow is the world’s next top model. I mean, how does she make it look so easy? She looks like she does it all without having to even think.

11. Brian McIntosh, 34

Brian McIntosh has a face that’s really easy on the eyes. We know that smile melts hearts.

12. Lawrence Robinson

Actor Lawrence Robinson is another one who is such a heartthrob. From the clear glowy skin, to the crispy hairline. Plus, we never get tired of those dimples.

13. Nia Long, 55

At this point, we can probably all agree that Nia Long’s face card is forever activated. Make up, no make up, hair up, hair down – her face just fits it all.

14. Demari Davis, 29

Too Hot To Handle winner Demari Davis served up face while flashing his abs in this post. The leather coat was clearly just an accessory to the rest of his look.

15. Morris Chestnut, 57

Shhh our favorite show is on! Morris Chestnut walking around in a suit. Now that’s something we can watch all day.

16. Coi Leray, 28

Coi Leray may have a man, but she still flirts with the camera and we love that! She looked so beautiful as she promoted her new song “Better Than Yours” featuring NBA Youngboy.

17. Cynthia Bailey, 59

Cynthia Bailey’s cheekbones are truly chef’s kiss. But not just her cheek bones, her whole face, which has been adored by many throughout her career.

18. La La Anthony, 46

It is not hard to get lost in La La Anthony’s eyes! She was so mesmerizing in these images.

19. Odell Beckham Jr., 33

Mmm mmm mmm Odell Beckham Jr. He was spotted at the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets basketball game looking yummy.

20. Briana Monique, 29

Briana Monique’s face is clearly built for the lens. Her striking beauty never gets old.

RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Celeb Abs So Chiseled They Deserve Their Own Zip Code (We See You Ja Rule & Taylor Hale), Vol. 18

Related Tags

coi leray Cynthia Bailey Donovan Mitchell halle bailey Jerrie Johnson keke palmer la la anthony Morris Chestnut odell beckham jr. Tyler Lepley Victoria Monet winnie harlow zonnique pullins
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