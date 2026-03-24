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Solange's Son Juelz Smith & Tommie Lee Romance Sparks Debate

Solange Knowles’ Son Juelz Smith, 21, & ‘LHHATL’ Star Tommie Lee, 41, Alleged Sexy Date Night Sparks Debate — ‘Don’t She Got A Daughter His Age?’

Solange's 21-year-old son Juelz Smith sparks dating rumors with Baddies star Tommie Lee after clips of them coupled up and kissing go viral.

Published on March 24, 2026
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Source: Getty

Move overrrr Marlo Hampton and Tylerrrr! The suspected celebrity couple taking over the timeline is Solange’s 21-year-old son Juelz and 41-year-old Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta alum Tommie Lee, but the clips of this swit swapping didn’t look like A.I.

Fans are joking that Solo’s candles are already lit after clips of a suspected date night between the model and reality star have social media buzzing about these booed-up moments. In one, Tommie clearly calls Beyoncé’s nephew “my baby” as he carries her on his back with her arms and legs wrapped around him.

“Type of s**t you do when you like somebody,” Juelz said, seeming to save a barefoot Tommie from walking in heels. Or maybe it’s just that honeymoon phase flexing as he and the Baddies star joke that he’s “so fine” despite struggling to show off. They were both all smiles when he tapped out of carrying her.

RELATED CONTENT: Solange’s 18-Year-Old Son Julez Smith Allegedly Dating 25-Year-Old IG Baddie

In another viral video, they’re booed up in a restaurant while watching a contortionist. Tommie playfully asked, “That looks good to you?” They appeared to share a kiss off-camera after he answered, “I don’t like white girls.”

Tommie also laughs that “it’s been a crazy weekend” as they head to bail someone out of jail. It’s unclear whether they spent the whole weekend together or just that night, but it seems like they had a time together either way.

The night even appeared to end with Juelz escorting Tommie to her ride like a gentleman before she pulled him into what looked like a steamy kiss.

Social media sleuths are wondering how the pair met and how they’ve seemingly been together. No matter how it started, fans are already joking that Solange, who’s 39, will put a stop to it with a quickness. Since everything else in Hollywood is getting a sequel, fans are suggesting that Solo’s infamous elevator surveillance footage is next.

Juelz is legally grown, but a 20-year age gap always causes a stir on social media. Draya Michele got dragged as a cradle-robbing cougar for dating Jalen Green, considering that the 40-year-old’s baller baby daddy is the same age as the son she had at 17. And despite chatter, those two are still going strong despite a recent toxic tussle during NYFW.

Julez Smith Was In Recent Headlines

The runway star was already going through it after addressing “misconceptions” about his sexuality last week. Juelz shared that the world has speculated about whether he was gay since he was only 13, based only on a picture.

Now, countless comments on social media are expecting the Knowles women to intervene. Tommie is undeniably a baddie, but between the age gap and her reputation for bringing the drama like when she tormented Tamar Braxton with her messy ex, several comments claim it’s giving a whole parade of red flags.

What do you think of the romance rumors about Juelz Smith and Tommie Lee?

RELATED CONTENT: Solange Knowles Gives ‘A Seat At The Table’ To Seduction In Sexy Lingerie As Document Journal’s Winter Muse

Related Tags

Juelz Smith Julez Smith solange solange knowles tommie lee
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