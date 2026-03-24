Solange Knowles’ Son Juelz Smith, 21, & ‘LHHATL’ Star Tommie Lee, 41, Alleged Sexy Date Night Sparks Debate — ‘Don’t She Got A Daughter His Age?’

Source: Getty

Move overrrr Marlo Hampton and Tylerrrr! The suspected celebrity couple taking over the timeline is Solange’s 21-year-old son Juelz and 41-year-old Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta alum Tommie Lee, but the clips of this swit swapping didn’t look like A.I.

Fans are joking that Solo’s candles are already lit after clips of a suspected date night between the model and reality star have social media buzzing about these booed-up moments. In one, Tommie clearly calls Beyoncé’s nephew “my baby” as he carries her on his back with her arms and legs wrapped around him.

“Type of s**t you do when you like somebody,” Juelz said, seeming to save a barefoot Tommie from walking in heels. Or maybe it’s just that honeymoon phase flexing as he and the Baddies star joke that he’s “so fine” despite struggling to show off. They were both all smiles when he tapped out of carrying her.

RELATED CONTENT: Solange’s 18-Year-Old Son Julez Smith Allegedly Dating 25-Year-Old IG Baddie

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In another viral video, they’re booed up in a restaurant while watching a contortionist. Tommie playfully asked, “That looks good to you?” They appeared to share a kiss off-camera after he answered, “I don’t like white girls.”

Tommie also laughs that “it’s been a crazy weekend” as they head to bail someone out of jail. It’s unclear whether they spent the whole weekend together or just that night, but it seems like they had a time together either way.

The night even appeared to end with Juelz escorting Tommie to her ride like a gentleman before she pulled him into what looked like a steamy kiss.

Social media sleuths are wondering how the pair met and how they’ve seemingly been together. No matter how it started, fans are already joking that Solange, who’s 39, will put a stop to it with a quickness. Since everything else in Hollywood is getting a sequel, fans are suggesting that Solo’s infamous elevator surveillance footage is next.