‘Ain’t Buying It!’ — Are ‘RHOA’ Star Marlo Hampton And Tyler Perry Dating? Viral Photos Have Fans Confused

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Viral photos of a suspiciously steamy makeout session between Tyler Perry and Marlo Hampton had fans rooting for a new #RHOA power couple, but insiders called cap on the kiss. A.I. instigators can’t keep getting away with this, as Marlo would say; “today drained” us.

On March 19, photos went viral after Marlo and Tyler were spotted together at the Sea Salt SoulFull Sunday Gospel Brunch. In one frame, they’re hugged up for a photo op, and in the next, it looks like Tyler picked up the former Bravo baddie for a kiss with her leg almost wrapped around him.

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In front of Kirk Franklin at Sunday brunch? IKFLY about that PDA!

In just one day, the post racked up millions of views and thousands of comments side-eyeing the random romance. Many speculated it was another infamous PR stunt or industry relationship. It turns out the mysterious moment with Madea mogul is even faker than that.

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Insiders entered the chat for some rumor control, confirming to the Jasmine Brand that the curious celebrity pair is “not dating.”

“Insiders stress that the interaction between Perry and Hampton was completely platonic, noting the two have a friendly relationship and nothing more. We’re also told Perry intentionally avoided attention at the event, asking that cameras not be out so the focus would remain on the fundraiser — not him. The event was hosted by Catherine Brewton Vice President of Creative at Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), bringing together guests for a cause — not a couple reveal,” the publication stated.