MadameNoire Featured Video

The rumor mill is abuzz with speculation about Solange Knowles’ 18-year-old son, Daniel “Julez” Smith, and an IG baddie several years his senior.

Arabian McWilson, 25, posted a snapshot of her and Julez together as a part of her “July 2023” recap on TikTok. The photo showed both parties sitting side by side — with enough space between them to question whether they’re romantic or friendly. Julez sported a confident yet causal look and Arabian’s beauty was poised.

Both of the young suspected lovers slightly smiled by each others’ sides.

Since the photo of her and Julez repeatedly popped up in her short TikTok post, it’s unclear whether the upload was Arabian’s way of soft-launching the duo’s romance.

Arabian is also an aspiring singer whose voice can be heard on 42 Dugg’s songs “Real Niggas Never Die” and “Soon.” She has and over 92,200 followers on TikTok and 150,000 on Instagram. Other posts of her in the same outfit and setting as her photo with Julez were posted on Instagram Sept. 4. The IG baddie captioned the pictures with a possibly telling Ice Spice lyric: “If he smart he gone act like a fan 💋.”

Arabian’s post also highlighted that the night in question went down at Tao, an Asian bistro in Los Angeles with several other locations in hotspots like New York and Las Vegas.

In April 2022, Julez had his mom’s name all over X, formerly known as Twitter.

Online users thought the Grammy winner was going to be a grandma after alleged texts between Julez and an OnlyFans star named Adore went viral. Solange’s son was 17 at the time, and the OnlyFans creator was 18. In the messages, they talked about a sexual encounter that resulted in Julez wanting both parties to “detach” since Adore said she wouldn’t take a Plan B.

Julez allegedly told her, “that makes you so much less attractive,” when Adore said she would take the emergency contraceptive. “If you have a kid, I need to mentally get ready for that,” he allegedly added.

Julez claimed the story was fake, and Adore followed up by saying Solange’s son tried to make her “look like a liar.”

It was never clarified whether Adore was actually pregnant. The messages seemed as though the two teens were just in disagreement over the possibility of baby, and their lack of prevention.

In 2021, Jordyn Woods publicly called out Skai Jackson after it was rumored the latter bullied Jordyn’s younger sister, Jodie Woods, over a possible romantic link to Julez. Skai had allegedly been Julez’s former girlfriend before the drama exploded online.

Julez’s mom has never publicly commented on her son’s seemingly messy young folk’s business — despite online users previously throwing Solange’s name into the mix. That said, other parents have had no problem weighing in. Read more below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Skai Jackson’s Mom Speaks Out Following Rumors Of The Actress Bullying Jodie Woods”