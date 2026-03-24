Close
Women To Know

iONE Digital's Kirsten West Savali Honored By 'Urban Magazine'

‘In Every Lifetime, I Want To Be A Black Woman’ — iONE Digital VP Of Content Kirsten West Savali Honored By Urban Magazine For Championing Our Stories With Power And Purpose

On March 16, 'Urban Magazine' honored our very own Kirsten West Savali in its "Women’s Issue," recognizing her outstanding contributions to media and journalism.

Published on March 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kirsten West Savali
Source: Photo Credit: Jordan Johnson @sonofthelights / Kirsten West Savali

Congratulations are in order for iONE Digital’s very own VP of Content, Kirsten West Savali. On March 16, Urban Magazine named the seasoned media professional as one of this year’s honorees for its “Women’s Issue,” celebrating phenomenal women across film, media, fitness, fashion, and business. West Savali was recognized for her outstanding contributions to media and journalism, work that has preserved, elevated, and honored the stories, communities, and legacies of Black people for over a decade. With intention and care, she continues to empower these narratives while paving the way for future generations.

A cultural leader and truth teller.

West Savali started her career at iONE Digital as a Contributing Editor in 2011, later returning as Senior Director in 2021 and was swiftly promoted to VP of Content in 2022, making an immediate and lasting impact. She has led innovative growth strategies that resulted in record-breaking increases in traffic and revenue across iONE Digital brands.

RELATED CONTENT: Kirsten West Savali Among Houston’s Top 50 ‘Women We Admire’ In Leadership

In addition to expanding the team, she has fostered strong collaboration across sales, marketing, video, and social media, helping the company thrive. Throughout it all, she has remained deeply committed to amplifying diverse voices and perspectives, ensuring that Black stories are told with truth and integrity, exemplified by her powerful 2025 one-on-one conversation with Dr. Cornel West on the urgency of resisting fascism.

In 2025, she also helped launch the Bison ONE Newsroom, NewsOne’s exclusive partnership with student journalists under the mentorship of renowned, award-winning journalist, author, and professor Dr. Stacey Patton at Howard University’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications. The initiative is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of Black journalists while honoring the vital role HBCUs play as incubators of cultural and political transformation.

Speaking about the Urban Magazine honor with MadameNoire, West Savali said:

“In every lifetime, I want to be a Black woman. So, I am honored that Urban Magazine is recognizing me alongside such phenomenal sisters creating, curating, and protecting our cultures. There are so many of us doing incredible work that people should know. But even when they don’t, the work continues. There is beauty and power in that truth.”

A native of Natchez, Mississippi, West Savali previously served as executive producer at Essence Magazine and as senior editor of news and politics. A respected writer and cultural critic, she has appeared on networks, including MSNBC and C-SPAN, offering insight on justice, politics, and Black life.

She has also spoken at prestigious institutions such as Harvard and Yale University. Her work has earned her honors from the National Association of Black Journalists, as well as recognition on Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 list.

Congratulations to Kirsten West Savali!

RELATED CONTENT: iONE’s Vice President Of Content Kirsten West Savali To Moderate AAPF’s ‘Her Dream Deferred’ Virtual Panel

Related Tags

iOne Digital Kirsten West Savali Newsletter

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

"Mufasa: The Lion King" Premiere - Arrivals

JAŸ-Z Says He 'Would Die' Before Settling Rape Lawsuit Filed The Night of Blue Ivy’s 'Lion King' Premiere, Recalls Telling Beyoncé About Allegations

Bossip
Tommie Lee x Juelz Smith x Solange Knowles

New Couple??? Clips Of Solange's Son Juelz, 21, & #LHHATL's Tommie Lee, 41, Seemingly Smooching Spark Age Gap Grumbling

Bossip
TikTok Clubhouse Superbowl Activation

Cardi B Brings Grow-Good Beauty Home With A Bronx Pop-Up That Celebrates Beauty Supply Culture

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Cocktails, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019

Simone Ledward Boseman Opens Up About Chadwick Boseman’s Private Cancer Battle

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Portrait Studio
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Tina Knowles’ Mama Tina’s Gumbo Shut Down After Customer Claims She ‘Suffered Food Intoxication’

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
Givenchy - Runway - Spring/Summer 1997 Paris Haute Couture Week
55 Items
Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson, Danica Daniel

‘What Were You Like In The ’90s?’ — Watch Naomi Campbell, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Answer With Epic Throwback Videos

Comment
31 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

A Whole Gallery Of Fine — The 30 Sexiest Black Men Who Dominated 2025

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close