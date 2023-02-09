MadameNoire Featured Video

Women We Admire has released its list of “The Top 50 Women Leaders of Houston for 2023” which includes Black women who are trailblazers in their respective industry. One of the celebrated leaders is iOne Digital’s Vice President of content Kirsten West Savali.

This fierce media professional has been with iOne since 2021 and has brought a wealth of experience with her. Savali is a cultural force who centers her work and platform around social justice and Black culture. She is committed to excellence in Black media and strengthening the voices that help shape it.

The acclaimed writer and cultural critic is also listed in EBONY magazine’s “Power 100 List” for her nuanced work around the Black women’s experience. Beyond her background in editorial and production, the Houston resident is community involved. The mother of three serves as a board member to “Being Black At School,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to making educational spaces safe for Black students.

Women We Admire upholds its mission to catapult career women to mainstream recognition with its list of “The Top 50 Women Leaders of Houston for 2023.”

These women not only stem from a diverse workforce, but also varying personal backgrounds that contribute to Houston’s eclectic population.

It is without a doubt that these women are dynamic in their contribution to their companies, and will continue to break the glass ceiling for the female successors that are inspired to embark on similar career paths.

The list of honorees was curated holistically, as the Women We Admire team states “they have knowledge and expertise that is invaluable to the organizations they serve and their dedication does not go unnoticed.”

Over 10 Black women were highlighted in the coveted list, including Ninnette Dunham, Chief Information Officer at BubbleUp, a digital marketing agency founded in Texas, and Patty Williams, Executive Director of OneGoal and education equity advocate. The rest of the accomplished awardees can be found on the Women We Admire website here.

