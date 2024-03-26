MadameNoire Featured Video

In honor of Women’s History Month and the UN’s International Decade for People of African Descent, the African American Policy Forum (AAPF) is inviting you to participate in Her Dream Deferred, a weeklong event series dedicated to shedding light on the challenges confronting Black women and girls. iOne’s Vice President of Content, Kirsten West Savali, will be a speaker and moderator at the Under the Blacklight panel on March 27 at 8 p.m.

What will be discussed at the panel?

On Wednesday, join the AAPF for an exclusive episode of Her Dream Deferred’s Under the Blacklight: In the Crosshairs of the Counteraction: Black Women Defending Themselves, which will examine how the anti-woke movement negatively impacts Black women. While the anti-woke backlash permeated by right-wing leaders like former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has affected various communities, it’s clear that Black women are often primary targets.

This distressing pattern is evident in attacks on the intellectual integrity of Black women and the legal actions against the Fearless Fund, a Black women-led venture capital firm that invests in women of color-led businesses needing financial support. The anti-woke movement has impacted high-profile Diversity, Equity and Inclusion roles, leading to the expulsion of Black women in critical jobs across entertainment and media.

On Wednesday, the AAPF’s special edition of Under the Blacklight: In the Crosshairs: Black Women Defending Themselves will unite Black women from various fields to not only highlight the vulnerability of Black women to attacks in the anti-woke war, but this discussion will also underscore how these attacks are part of a broader agenda to undermine Black women’s societal standing within the context of a larger assault on civil rights and democracy.

iOne’s Vice President of Content, Kirsten West Savali, will join Karen Attiah, Jeanell English, Janel George, Katrina Gipson and Diana Greene to raise awareness about the vulnerability of Black women in the war on anti-woke and what we can do to mobilize and strategize to protect Black women in the fight.

Secure your spot NOW for this virtual event here, and use the hashtag #HerDreamDeferred #HDD2024 to spread the word!

Since 2015, AAPF has been organizing Her Dream Deferred to elevate the stories and perspectives of Black women and girls. The annual event features a variety of activities, including panels, artistic performances, workshops, and lectures. This year’s gathering will run from March 25 – March 29. Learn more about programming here.

