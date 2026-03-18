WCW – 50 Queer Queens Serving Main Character Energy Only This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 15

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

No matter the season, one thing stays consistent: the girls are showing up and showing out.

This week’s Women Crush Wednesday is all about the queer girls, femmes, and studs who are serving undeniable energy—from the studio to the red carpet to the timelines we “just happened” to scroll a little too long.

Whether they’re making moves or just being effortlessly fine, these women aren’t just catching our attention—they’re keeping it.

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Check out 50 of the hottest, flyest, and drop-dead gorgeous LGBTQIA baddies topping the list as our crushes of the week!

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