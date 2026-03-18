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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 15

#WCW – 50 Queer Queens Serving Main Character Energy Only This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 15

Spring has already sprung in our eyes, when the world is filled with the beauties who make up this list.

Published on March 18, 2026
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2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

No matter the season, one thing stays consistent: the girls are showing up and showing out.

This week’s Women Crush Wednesday is all about the queer girls, femmes, and studs who are serving undeniable energy—from the studio to the red carpet to the timelines we “just happened” to scroll a little too long.

Whether they’re making moves or just being effortlessly fine, these women aren’t just catching our attention—they’re keeping it.

Check out 50 of the hottest, flyest, and drop-dead gorgeous LGBTQIA baddies topping the list as our crushes of the week!

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday—50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 5

1. Queen Latifah

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Queen Latifah attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

2. BRE-Z

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Bre-Z attends the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic)

3. Tinashe

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tinashe attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls at Crypto.com Arena on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

4. Tessa Thompson

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 12, 2026
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 12: Tessa Thompson is seen at ‘The TODAY Show’ on March 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

5. Jerrie Johnson

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jerrie Johnson attends the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

6. Raven-Symoné

The 14th Annual Queerties
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Raven-Symoné attends the 14th annual Queerties at AVALON Hollywood on March 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

7. Niecy Nash-Betts

2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

8. Laverne Cox

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Laverne Cox attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

9. Porsha Williams

Celebrities Attend Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Patrice “Sway” McKinney and Porsha Williams attend the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

10. Keke Palmer

34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Portrait Studio
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Keke Palmer attends the 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maarten De Boer/Getty Images)

11. Shana Summers

The 14th Annual Queerties
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Shana Sumers attends the 14th annual Queerties at AVALON Hollywood on March 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

12. Lana Ja’Rae

The 14th Annual Queerties
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Lana Ja’Rae attends the 14th annual Queerties at AVALON Hollywood on March 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

13. Tia Hogue

14. Morgz

15. Wellness.Liss

16. Kehlani

17. Jasmin A. Robinson

18. Janae Sims

19. KWN

20. Choyce Brown

21. Tracie & Cheryl

22. Sway

23. Doechii

24. Janelle Monae

25. Shema Love

26. Tiara Kelly

27. Lava La Rue

28. TheARTI$T

29. KVtheWriter

30. Ohun Ashe

31. The Innovator Wives

32. Dr. Nicole Rawls

33. Starr Frazier

34. Jazzmyne

35. Tyra Blizzard

36. KyannaAlexandra

37. Christina Havis

38. Nylasia Packer

39. Raquel Willis

40. Kia Barnes

41. NaBrayah

42. traveling.auntie

43. Sharnika and Mahala Powers

44. Michelle

45. Nat Marshall

46. Courie

47. JM

48. Isis King

49. Ty Young

50. Cynthia Erivo

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Say It Loud: Black, Queer and HBCU Proud’ With Obio Jones And Silvio Horsely

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Related Tags

black gays black lesbians BRE-Z Choyce Brown Isis King Jasmin A. Robinson Jerrie Johnson Lana Ja’Rae lgbtq community lgbtqia Nat Marshall Niecy Nash-Betts Queen Latifah Queer Raven-Symoné Sway Tinashe
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