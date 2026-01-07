Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 5

Source: Courtesy of Ambré / Instagram

It’s the first official Women Crush Wednesday of the year!

Although it’s a new year, MadameNoire is on the same wave. In case you missed it, in December we launched Women Crush Wednesday, a new series dedicated to amplifying and uplifting the ladies in the LGBTQIA+ community.

As we kick off our fifth volume, we’re highlighting Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ambré, who is known for making waves in R&B through versatility. Her rise to success began as a writer for fellow R&B songstress, H.E.R., ultimately winning a Grammy for Best R&B Album for the magic they made on the 2019 self-titled compilation project, H.E.R.

More recently, Ambré joined another R&B star, Leon Thomas, as the opening act for his Mutts Don’t Heel Tour in late 2025, and she has released her own projects, including Wanderlust, Pulp, and 3000°. She has also collaborated with other artists, such as Kehlani.Let’s give it up for this week’s round of our Women Crush Wednesday ladies who are making our hearts pump a little extra harder in this first month of the year, and leave us a comment if there’s anyone you’d like to see highlighted as we keep this thing going!

