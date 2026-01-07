Close
50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 5

It's the first official Women Crush Wednesday of the year!

Published on January 7, 2026
Source: Courtesy of Ambré / Instagram

Although it’s a new year, MadameNoire is on the same wave. In case you missed it, in December we launched Women Crush Wednesday, a new series dedicated to amplifying and uplifting the ladies in the LGBTQIA+ community.

As we kick off our fifth volume, we’re highlighting Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ambré, who is known for making waves in R&B through versatility. Her rise to success began as a writer for fellow R&B songstress, H.E.R., ultimately winning a Grammy for Best R&B Album for the magic they made on the 2019 self-titled compilation project, H.E.R.

More recently, Ambré joined another R&B star, Leon Thomas, as the opening act for his Mutts Don’t Heel Tour in late 2025, and she has released her own projects, including Wanderlust, Pulp, and 3000°. She has also collaborated with other artists, such as Kehlani.Let’s give it up for this week’s round of our Women Crush Wednesday ladies who are making our hearts pump a little extra harder in this first month of the year, and leave us a comment if there’s anyone you’d like to see highlighted as we keep this thing going!

1. Ambré

2. Daquisee

3. Kiana

4. Diamond Sky

5. Jerrie Johnson

6. Charmee

7. Laurenspeakss

8. Desi

9. Tadri H.

10. Cchoneybrownskin

11. Diamond G.

12. Dream

13. Steph & Stephanie

14. Teira & Genesis

15. Ke

16. Tashira Halyard

17. Court & Lex

18. Gumball

19. Sha’Keela Saunders

20. Chelsea Saunders

21. Zee & Karie

22. PAPR

23. Sonya Mo & Dough Spenda

24. Kamariah

25. Tiffchrissy

26. WhoInvitedHer

27. Portia Kufakwedu

28. SK & MyLin

29. Olive

30. Stormeigh

31. Storm

32. Jasmine

33. Dr. Taylor Emery

34. TeeDawg

35. Nicole Aba

36. Lala Ronay

37. Arike

38. Amara Ogara

39. 0riginal.mc

40. Paris Sashay

41. Sasha G

42. OGA Tailor

43. Courtney-leigh Powell

44. Morganeliz

45. Staddy

46. Tay Jetty

47. Chy

48. Syncere

49. Nicole

50. Smeachy Jay

